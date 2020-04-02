International Olympic Committee (IOC) athletes’ commission has noted that the athlete progrommes for Tokoyo 2020 will be extended into 2021.

The committee also reminded the athlete representatives in a global conference call that a programme had recently been launched to empower NOC athletes’ commissions to conduct their annual activities.

The athlete representatives were encouraged to use this as much as possible.

Specifically, the programmes that will be extended until the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are: Olympic Scholarships for Athletes Tokyo 2020, Team Support Grants”, Refugee Athlete Support and Olympic Games Subsidies.

This is great news for the athletes around the world. It will ensure that the principles of solidarity and universality will be fully respected, and will not be affected by the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Athletes are at the heart of the Olympic Games and will never be left behind, even under these exceptional circumstances that we are currently in. Covenntry Kirsty, Chair of the IOC Athletes Commission

Olympic Solidarity was created more than 50 years ago, aimed at assisting all the NOCs, particularly those with the greatest need, through multi-faceted programmes prioritising athlete development, training for coaches and sports administrators, and promoting the Olympic values.

World Programmes, Continental Programmes and IOC Subsidies for Participation in Olympic Games cover the objectives of the NOCs, which are mainly to improve their functioning and organizational ability; create or develop efficient structures; organise training courses at various levels; and profit from the technical and financial resources available, which in turn will benefit their athletes.

NOCs are offered a flexible approach to the use of funding, in order better to meet their individual needs, recognizing the diversity of the Olympic Movement.

Through its Refugee Athlete Support programme, Olympic Solidarity is currently helping 48 refugee athlete scholarship-holders aiming to be selected as part of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team Tokyo 2020.

In the framework of the 2013-2016 quadrennial plan, 12,000 NOC activities were supported worldwide by Olympic Solidarity, including 2,000 scholarships for athletes, 1,500 training courses for coaches and sports administrators and 750 initiatives to promote the Olympic values.

At the Olympic Games Rio 2016 in Brazil, a total of 101 medals were awarded to Olympic scholarship-holders.

These included 33 gold, 26 silver and 42 bronze.

There are more than 1,600 athletes from 185 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and the refugee athletes who are benefiting from the Olympic solidarity programmes.

These programmes are related to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and will continue to enjoy this support up to the games of the XXXII Olympiad, which will now be celebrated from 23 July to 8 August 2021.