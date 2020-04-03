With the world at standstill due to the COVID19 pandemic, there is contemplation for most leagues to be declared null and void.

The English Premier League, Italian Serie A, Bundesliga and Spanish Laliga are all off with most having no return dates set.

It’s no different among leagues across Africa with South Africa’s PSL also in a forced break due to the pandemic.

Denis Onyango who features for Mamelodi Sundowns however isn’t an advocate of annulling leagues.

“It will be unfair if any league is annulled,” said Onyango in an interview with NTV.

“For the table leaders at the moment, they will feel cheated, then the sponsors, fans as well as teams in the lower leagues who have invested to earn promotion.

Sundowns are second on the PSL table, four points behind Kaizer Chiefs with over eight games to go and Onyango believes they still have a good chance to retain their title.

“We can’t wait for football to return and we still believe we can win the title. Most of our injured players are back and the target is to win six games including those against fellow competitors and we shall be champions.

In Uganda, Vipers will be declared league champions as per the Fufa Competitions regulations while Proline, Tooro United and Maroons will be relegated in case the league is annulled.