KCCA will have to complete the season minus dependable defender John Revita after he confirmed being out until next year.

The former Express captain has been in good form since joining the Lugogo based side but injury suffered away to URA has kept him out of the game for some games and was also dropped from the Uganda Cranes that was preparing for Chan.

With the league in the break at the moment, there was hope he could return in time for the final bend but it isn’t the case.

“I have been told by the doctors that I tore my ligaments against URA and that will require surgery soon,” he told Monitor Sport.

“I had hoped to recover in time for the last five league matches and the Chan tourney but unfortunately, I can’t make it,” he added.

“I feel hurt for not being there for my club when they needed me most but I know it was God’s plan. I plan to bounce back stronger next season and start from where I ended.

Peter Magambo, Hassan Musana, Filbert Obenchan, Musa Ramathan and Samuel Kato have filled in at the back in his absence and he is confident they will do the job as KCCA looks to retain the league and also stay on course for the Uganda Cup.

“As I prepare to face the surgeon’s table, I’m confident that the defenders left at KCCA (Peter Magambo, Hassan Musana, Filbert Obenchan, Musa Ramathan and Samuel Kato) can step up and help the club fight for the title.

KCCA’s remaining five league games are SC Villa (away), Busoga United (home), Wakiso Giants (away), Onduparaka (away) and Bul (home).