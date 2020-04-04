Johnathan McKinstry has ordered players to stop giving their view of Fufa’s proposal for a 12-team top division.

FUFA Media Head coach McKinstry issues instructions to the players

In a message sent to all the players that were part of the Cranes camp that was preparing for the Africa Nations Championship, the Cranes coach advised the players to avoid the topic.

“I understand many of the players may have been approached by different media houses to respond to the proposal regarding league updates here in Uganda….,” read part of the message.

“I would advise avoiding the topic if possible as it appears some of you are unfortunately being presented with either incomplete or inaccurate information by some media houses.

“Most likely in order for them to get a cheap headline during a time when there is not a lot of football to report on.

“The present situation is that a proposal has been made regarding how to restructure the top 2-divisions of league football here in Uganda, as well as introduction of a Reserve league, and now all stakeholders (clubs, etc) will have opportunity to discuss those proposals.

What is surprising about the message though is the fact that McKinstry says no decision has been taken yet despite many people believing so – a message that also been aired by most Fufa officials.

“It is clear that some people believe that a decision has been made already; when in fact it is a very early stage with consultations and discussions between all stakeholders in Ugandan football still to take place…

Again…probably something that is easier to stay out of at present.

Uganda Cranes skipper Denis Masinde Onyango and midfielder Moses Waiswa are some of the players that have so far given their view on the proposals.