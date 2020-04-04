Three thirds of football coaches in the world are former players.

At most, the level at which they played matters less, nonetheless, it remains within the circumference that they ever played.

The other fraction consists of passionate souls who manage to maneuver through every thick and thin to succeed especially through hands-on experience and via the education system.

Godfrey “Ibra” Wasswa is a retired general who played the beautiful game as a center forward and was cherished everywhere he played for his discipline and work ethic antics.

This far, Wasswa is now a CAF “B” certified coach who aspires for CAF “A” and the up-coming CAF Pro course.

“I served the game as a footballer and now doing so in the capacity of a coach. I love to teach the game to the youngsters so that we can produce many quality players” Wasswa opens up to Kawowo Sports.

Wasswa was born on 4th April 1985 to Miseach Mukasa (R.I.P) and Hadijah Nandyose in Maddu, Gomba district.

He holds a degree in mass communication from Kampala University following a great foundation from Standard High School where he had a concrete elementary education for Ordinary and Advanced levels of education.

Football Career:

Wasswa kick-started his career at footballing hub Standard High School, Zana in the year 2000.

He was recruited for Mbarara United in 2003, played for Gomba Ssaza in the 2004 Masaza Cup as a captain, Kampala United (2005), had a semi-professional stint in Rwanda with Mukungwa 408 in 2006 and later returned home to play for Kanoni FC which was later renamed Kanoni-Mukono Football Club.

Winning captain in Masaza Cup:

Wasswa was the captain for that famous Gomba team that lifted the 2004 Buganda Masaza Cup then sponsored by Peacock Paints, beating Mawogola in the final.

Wasswa scored a brace in that game with Jamal Sijari adding the other.

That edition, Wasswa was the tournament top scorer with 13 goals, taking home the Most Valuable Player (MVP) gong.

He therefore has fond memories for that feat; “Nakivubo Stadium was full to capacity. We had a great team of players and management. We played well from the first match up to the finals. I will live to remember that famous team and feel proud having been captain” Wasswa recounts.

Coaching Career:

Unlike the biblical quotation that heroes are never welcomed at their motherland, it is on the contrary for Wasswa.

He is adored and worshipped in the entire Gomba confines. Little wonder therefore, he started his coaching career at home with Gomba in 2005.

He returned to coach the same team in 2007 and 2008, had a stint with Gomba Kanoni Red Lions in 2007, moved on to the assistant coach status at Singo in 2012, returned to Gomba as assistant coach in 2014.

Wasswa became Gomba head coach in 2015, then transferred to Kooki in 2016.

Two years ago (2018), he was head coach at Masanafu Black Stars, head coach at Kira United (2019) and lately, he is stationed at Busiro Royals Sports Club.

It takes courage, passion and determination to be a successful football coach. Everyday is a new plat form to face challenges and learn something new with different situations on and off the field of play. Even me, I am still learning. I want to study CAF A, CAF Pro and other courses to better my career. i have higher ambitions to even make it to europe for better qualification. Godfrey Wasswa

Given his journalism background, Wasswa is eloquent as he deliberates issues on Television when hosted on Lumba Sports TV as a guest.

He also has enviable skills in video-graphy and video editing having worked at WBS Television.

As he Wasswa awaits the available opportunities to coach, he is keen and eager to delivered to the best of the expectations.

Apparently, Saturday, April 4, 2020 happens to be his cherished birth-date.

The football fraternity therefore wishes Godfrey Wasswa a blessed birthday with lots of wishes for the best opportunities that life can offer.

