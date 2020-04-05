Two close friends Bruno Bbaale and Isaac Newton Isabirye conceived a notion of starting a football academy.

This dates as far back as moments after completing their secondary school life at Lugazi Mixed SS, Naalya in 2016.

The then brain stormed idea was eventually put on paper and two years later, it came into force (in practice) when Saints Football Academy was born on 5th May 2018.

“I and Isaac Newton Isabirye thought of an idea to start a football academy as we were still in school at Lugazi Mixed SS Naalya. We did not lose hope and today, here we are with the Saints Football Academy” Bbaale confesses.

Apparently, both Bbaale and Isabirye are at different wavelengths now since Bbaale is enrolled at University of Kisubi (UNIK), pursuing a diploma in Social Works and Social Administration as Isabirye is at Ndejje University for a Bachelors in Business Administration.

Bbaale is now the sports minister at the University of Kisubi and also remains an active player for the university team which recently enrolled for the Pepsi University Football League (UFL).

Early Days:

Saints Football Academy started with just 8 players and the numbers have todate swollen to 35 ranging from the age groups of 8 to 17 year olds.

The academy has two training grounds at the St Marys College (SMACK) and Mugezi Secondary School playground, both located at the religious hill of Kisubi, off the usually busy Kampala – Entebbe Highway.

The children being trained come from within the Kisubi confines, Kawuku, Namulanda, Buzi, Bwerenga and as far as Kabira (Masaka road).

Bursary linkage:

One of the benefits of the contemporary talented young footballers is the ability to earn scholarships in primary, secondary and university institutions.

Saints Football Club has also brokered many moves for young footballers to education free education.

“We have links and direct partnership with Landmark Primary school, Ziru and Mugezi Secondary School, Kisubi where the talented footballers are recommended for free bursaries” Bbaale notes.

Besides Mugezi and Landmark schools, Bbaale is also humbled by the tremendous work from the partners and guardians of the children and one other key partner, Santah Films Uganda.

Work in progress:

Bbaale admits that more great things await Saints Football Club and quickly acknowledges that they are still on the pathway to development.

“We are just developing and looking forward to studying the FUFA coaching courses. Also, we want to register the academy with Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) financial resources permitting” he adds.

Administrative wing:

Bbaale and Isabirye are the main managers with a couple of coaches that they work with as Peter Mawejje (head coach), Charles Karl Baihaje and Simon Peter Kigozi.

There is shareholder of the academy in Kenneth Bbosa of Mugezi SSS.

Daniel Bameka is also the academy doctor.

With over 400 academies in Uganda, Saints Football Academy aspires to make a bold statement of intent and ink their own visible footmarks.

Saints Football Club Administration: