Many football spectators throng the stadia terraces to quench their thirst of the beautiful game as a passion, stress relieving pill, hobby and for sheer entertainment.

Others rarely skip a match or two on the television screens and with modernity, majority keep their eyes glued to their phones for any football action.

A large fraction of these fans are enthused by wonder ball players, a particular crop who thrill with their exceptional skills on the ball, off ball movements, explicit passes and unique eye for the goal.

Offensive midfielder Owen “Baba” Kasule is classified under the cluster of “the entertainers on the ball with purpose”.

Like a typical skilled organist on duty working with an orchestra, Kasule is that decent football artist who can easily woo the heart of the most critical mean fan.

Kasule has enviable close ball control, blessed with quick change of pace, fancy dribbles and can pass the ball from all ranges.

i am offensive minded and every time i RECEIVE the ball, i always think of troubling the opposition Owen “Baba” Kasule, attacking midfielder

He was nick-named “Baba” by his St Lawrence University peers, Kasule was inspired to play the beautiful game by former Uganda Cranes left footed midfielder-cum-forward Mike Sserumaga.

He was born in Buikwe to the family of Abdul Rafik Balaba and Sarah Nalwoga on 7th February 2000.

Education:

Throughout his elementary education to the university where he is, Kasule has been on a bursary scheme courtesy of his football talent.

He held his entire primary education at Njeru Primary school. For his Ordinary level, he studied in four different schools.

In S1, he moved to Namwezi SS in Buikwe, crossed to Excel SS – Buikwe in S2, Risah College – Lugazi (S3) and completed the S4 at London College, Nansana.

It was at London College, Nansana where he completed his “A” level studies.

At St Lawrence University, Kasule is a second year student of Industrial Art and Design.

Football Career:

Kasule has played lower division football at All Stars Mbiko, Mbiko United, Athletico Club – Ntinda, Nansana United and lately Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

He rates London College Nansana’s 3-1 victory over Standard High Zana in the Wakiso District copa cola qualifiers as his best match ever.

In the aforementioned match, Kasule was among the scorers with one goal as they booked a berth to be among the schools to represent Wakiso District at the nationals.

His worst match came during Kampala Select’s 4-0 humiliation by the Uganda Cranes at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo during a regional tour match.

Role Models and Toughest Opponents:

Kasule was inspired by two former Uganda Cranes players. Mike Sserumaga and name-sake Owen Kasule are his best players on the local scene.

Internationally, Spanish and Barcelona star player Lionel Messi is his bold pick.

The two players who have troubled Kasule are both holding midfielders Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Tadeo Lwanga.

For two years now, Kasule has been featuring for Buddu Ssaza in the Airtel sponsored Masaza football cup.

In 2018, Buddu lost the final to Ssingo and during the subsequent year, he finished fourth after falling short in the third place play-off match at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

He has the decided to give the Masaza cup one final shot with the 2020 as he bids farewell to this tourney for greater heights, most probably in the Uganda Premier League where many clubs have come knocking for his treasured signature.

i want to play in the masaza cup for one more season before i call it quits. i will still play at buddu ssaza. Owen “Baba” Kasule, offensive midfielder

Profile: