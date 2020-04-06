Sports infrastructure especially in the third world countries remains a big challenge.

State of art stadia, simple play-grounds and protected open spaces are all treasured in this demanding era of land for other developments.

The 65,000 seater Mogadishu Stadium in Somalia is back to life after a long period of renovation.

This stadium is in Wartanabada district of Banaadir region, which also has a training ground.

WE ARE HUMBLED BY THIS DEVELOPMENT OF THE MOGADISHU STADIUM. FOR OVER 30 YEARS, WE HAVE A DECENT PLACE TO LOOK TO WHERE SPORTS CAN BE PLAYED IN A PEACEFUL WAY. Omar Muhammed

It was rebuilt by the Federal government of Somalia after 30years when the terrible civil war in Somalia left the facility to mere ashes.

The Mogadishu stadium is on a sports village, and it is the largest in the Horn of Africa nation.

The playing surface is astro turf, relayed recently on 27th March 2020.

It is a Olympic Stadium which has could be used for a number of sporting disciplines as football, athletics, handball, basketball, Volleyball, Tennis, Table Tennis, Boxing, Swimming and others.

The stadium has a hostel and a sports bar as well as restaurant.

This stadium was originally built in 1978, and has been now under renovation by the Mayor of Mogadishu Capital City in conjunction with the ministry of Youth and Sports as well as the Somali Football Federation (SFF).

The Mogadishu stadium is a very distinct stadium in the East Africa because of its unique features.

Mogadishu city recently hosted a night game in a long time.