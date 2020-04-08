Football, like most sports disciplines is a short cut to breaking the chains of poverty and misery.

Successful footballers world over have supported their respective families and dependents alike.

The prime objective of Five Stars Football Club – Entebbe was to create a crop of talented players who could live a life of self-sustenance.

With the club’s vivid motto “We Shall Lead”, they have taken an extra mile to take a leader’s banner.

According to Shafik Kakooza, the director of the club, the urge to develop talent and change their lives for the best propelled him to starting the project.

Registered under the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA), Five Stars Football Club has grown in stature over the years.

Five Stars Football Club was started to develop the talents of the young ones in the society and country wide with a purpose of changing footballers’ lives   from bad to good life. We accommodate players between the age bracket of 5 to 20 years.

Shafik Kakooza, Managing Director Five Stars FC Entebbe
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Former Miss World Africa and Miss Uganda Quinn Abenakyo hands over a trophy to U-15 winners Five Stars.

Early days:

Five Stars Football Club was started in December 2012 during the third term holidays.

There has been a natural growth of this club, having started with just three players to the current numbers that swell up to over 100 registered players.

Sponsors:

Parents are main stake holders of the club. This club has an external support force of the Dutch duo Pieter Van Der Ende  and  Van Jesse Buitelaar.

The club has its main offices at Nkumba  and use their main play-ground at Nkumba  Primary School (Kataka ).

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Shafik Kakooza hands over a ball to Five Stars U-11 captain Barnabas Junior.

Administration:

There are firm structures at Five Stars Football Club to ensure affluent administration and smooth flow of work tasks.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Some of the young players at Five Stars Football Club Entebbe

Products:

For a spell of 8 years since inception, Five Stars Football Club has witnessed the drastic development of players and coaches.

“We have helped many footballers and coach achieve their dreams through Five Stars Football Academy” Kakooza notes.

The success stories of players is well spelt out with a number of vivid products.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Eric Kisuze is one of the graduate coaches at Five Stars Football Club Entebbe

Some of the coaches produced include Eric Kisuze  (currently at Nkumba Kataka  and Nakaseke  International School ), Herman Sseruga Lidondo (Kalisizo United and Isaac Newton High School Masaka), Abdul Rama Kasirye  (Elite Soccer Academy Nkumba , Nkumba Model  Primary School and Lake  View  Kitinda  Secondary School ), Hassan Waswa Bukenya  (Five Stars Fc Entebbe and Wagwa High School, Masaka) as well as Conrad Kayizi (Five Stars , St James Primary School  and Bright  Secondary School).

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Five Stars Football Club – Entebbe Logo

Key Contacts:  0778924044 / 0755500361 / 0759810793 / 0706403955 

Bank Account:  Dfcu Bank (Account Name – Five Stars Football Club Entebbe)

Administrative Structure:

  • Managing Director: Shafik Kakooza
  • Secretary: Faisal Ssimbwa
  • Club manager: Shafik Mutyaba
  • Finance: Sharifah Nampijja
  • Technical: Yasin Njagala
  • Head coach: Conrad Kayizi
  • Parents coordinators: Faridah Nakyanzi and Fahim Katongole
© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Five Stars U16 team
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Junior players at Five Stars Football Club

