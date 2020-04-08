Football, like most sports disciplines is a short cut to breaking the chains of poverty and misery.

Successful footballers world over have supported their respective families and dependents alike.

The prime objective of Five Stars Football Club – Entebbe was to create a crop of talented players who could live a life of self-sustenance.

With the club’s vivid motto “We Shall Lead”, they have taken an extra mile to take a leader’s banner.

According to Shafik Kakooza, the director of the club, the urge to develop talent and change their lives for the best propelled him to starting the project.

Registered under the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA), Five Stars Football Club has grown in stature over the years.

Five Stars Football Club was started to develop the talents of the young ones in the society and country wide with a purpose of changing footballers’ lives from bad to good life. We accommodate players between the age bracket of 5 to 20 years. Shafik Kakooza, Managing Director Five Stars FC Entebbe

Early days:

Five Stars Football Club was started in December 2012 during the third term holidays.

There has been a natural growth of this club, having started with just three players to the current numbers that swell up to over 100 registered players.

Sponsors:

Parents are main stake holders of the club. This club has an external support force of the Dutch duo Pieter Van Der Ende and Van Jesse Buitelaar.

The club has its main offices at Nkumba and use their main play-ground at Nkumba Primary School (Kataka ).

Administration:

There are firm structures at Five Stars Football Club to ensure affluent administration and smooth flow of work tasks.

Shafik Kakooza is the managing director. Faisal Ssimbwa as the secretary, Shafik Mutyaba (club manager), Sharifah Nampijja (Finance), Yasin Njagala (Technical), Conrad Kayizi (Head Coach) as well as the parents coordinators Faridah Nakyanzi and Fahim Katongole.

Products:

For a spell of 8 years since inception, Five Stars Football Club has witnessed the drastic development of players and coaches.

“We have helped many footballers and coach achieve their dreams through Five Stars Football Academy” Kakooza notes.

The success stories of players is well spelt out with a number of vivid products.

Some of the coaches produced include Eric Kisuze (currently at Nkumba Kataka and Nakaseke International School ), Herman Sseruga Lidondo (Kalisizo United and Isaac Newton High School Masaka), Abdul Rama Kasirye (Elite Soccer Academy Nkumba , Nkumba Model Primary School and Lake View Kitinda Secondary School ), Hassan Waswa Bukenya (Five Stars Fc Entebbe and Wagwa High School, Masaka) as well as Conrad Kayizi (Five Stars , St James Primary School and Bright Secondary School).

Key Contacts: 0778924044 / 0755500361 / 0759810793 / 0706403955

Bank Account: Dfcu Bank (Account Name – Five Stars Football Club Entebbe)

