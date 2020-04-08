With both public and private transport temporary on a halt, the local motorsport federation – FMU has put in place an ambulance to serve the motorsport fraternity.

The Uganda government at the end of last month imposed a 14 day lockdown as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Movement was only limited to essential organisations like health services.

Because of the crisis, the motorsport governing body(FMU) together with Enduro club Uganda decided to come to the rescue of its fraternity.

The medical van will be at the service of all members in need of immediate medical help.

“The initiative was started by quite a few of us and we got a lot of goodwill support from many drivers and stakeholders we approached.

“We thought people within the fraternity may need immediate medical help during this transport restrictions. An ambulance will help any one with an emergency to reach health services on time,” said Dipu Ruparelia; the FMU President.

Contacts will be shared within the fraternity and doctors will evaluate the cases at hand before the ambulance is dispatched. The service will be at no cost.

The initiative will continue even after the Covid-19 crisis.