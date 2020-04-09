There is a lot of uncertainty that regards the 2020 Copa Coca Cola schools football championship that is slated to be held in Arua, West Nile.

This is because of the raging Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that hit the world which forced students to prematurely head home in isolation as schools were closed down by the head of state, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

There is a ray of hope that by 27th April 2020, the schools will return and therefore the qualifiers for the copa cola cola championships at the respective district and regional levels will resume.

The tournament is arguably the biggest schools’ football fiesta, luring as many as 5000 schools across the country right from the lower levels of qualifiers with the main tournament having 60 schools.

For that reason, this tournament is dubbed as the schools’ world cup in Uganda.

Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye curtails the full list of former winners since the inaugural edition in 1986.

Kibuli SS has a record 11 titles to their name tag, followed by St Mary’s SS, Kitende with 9.

Kololo SS has four championships (1986, 1987, 1988 and 1990).

Buddo SS and Lubiri and Old Kampala schools have two titles apiece.

The schools with one trophies apiece are; St Leo Kyegobe, Jinja S.S, Ngabo Academy, Nagalama Islamic.

Kololo SSS was the first school to win this tournament in 1986 and went ahead to win the first treble between 1986 to 1988.

Kibuli also has a treble of titles (1991 to 1993) and St Mary’s SS Kitende has two trebles (2006-2008) as well as between 2011 to 2013.

Only St Leos Kyegobe (1997), Ngabo Academy (2001), Nagalama Islamic (2002), Bishop Nankyama (2010) and lately Jinja S.S (2017) are the only three schools to have won this championship away from the most dominant Kampala and Wakiso based schools.

The tournament is played by students under the age of 20 years.

Previous Winners since 1986: