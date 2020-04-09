Striker Meddie “Golden Boy” Kagere has always had great dreams in life.

Right from childhood, his mind was focused to being second to none in everything he executed.

Little wonder therefore, Kagere trained three times a day at the confines of the lake side Entebbe Golf Course, a stone throw away from their former family house.

Every other day of the week, the Ugandan-cum-Rwandan held personal training sessions running through the numerous decimated trees within the 1901 founded golfing facility, with specific ball work sessions, sometimes accompanied by his footballing brothers Baker and Bashir Kagere.

Two decades later; Kagere’s fame, immensely accumulated wealth, largely successful script with unquestionable prowess on the field of play as well as continued work ethic are all self explanatory.

Kagere is now at Tanzania Premier League entity, Simba Sports Club.

From when I was young, I cherished training up to now. I was chasing a dream. I always wanted to be on top of my game. It is the reason, I held very many sessions before the main training at Kakeeka (Entebbe Cricket Oval). I did a lot of running and ball work all alone. Most times, I would skip lunch when in training and compensate with supper Meddie Kagere, Footballer

Kagere was born to Hajji Muhammed Kagere and Rehema Kagoya in an extended family.

Majority of his family siblings loved the beautiful game and they always encouraged each other.

In fact, his brother Baker Kagere (now based in South Africa) trained with him many times and featured for the same club (PPU Football Club).

Meddie Kagere kisses the Rwanda Flag

Early life:

Kagere started his career with Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) Football Club that was then featuring in the Wakiso First Division League.

PPU’s home ground was at Entebbe Cricket Oval, just within Entebbe Golf Course and it was fully funded by Entebbe State House.

After a promising time with the side, the team officials (Afande Bosco and Amirigo) released him to another home based called Entebbe Victoria Football Club from where he was signed at Mbale Heroes Football Club, then playing in the Uganda Premier League.

Kagere (left) in action for Gor Mahia against rivals AFC Leopards during the derby

In 2007, he sought greener pastures at Rwanda’s Premier League club Atraco which was at that time coached by a Ugandan, Sam Ssimbwa.

This was the very start of his Rwandan expedition that later became a treasured second haven.

After a season, he moved to Kiyovu Sports Club. He was recruited by Mukura Victory and later joined Police Football Club in 2011 where he was the joint top scorer in the national league with 15 goals.

That season (2011) was a golden coating for Kagere as he was called up to the Rwanda National Team, Amavubi.

Meddie Kagere in action for Rwanda

“In 2011, I was joint top scorer in the league. My name came first among those summoned to the national team. I could not look back at this presented opportunity and I joined” Kagere recounts.

He had a brief spell in Tunisia at Esperance during the 2012 season but left prematurely to return to Police for the remainder of the 2013 season.

Kagere then crossed to Rayon Sport in 2013 but his contract was bought off by Albanian club in 2014 where he also had a brief playing period and returned because of contract breach clauses.

When he returned to Africa, he crossed to Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia in 2015 winning the league on three successive counts in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Meddie Kagere (left) puts pen to paper with his agent

Tanzanian money moguls Simba came knocking for his signature in 2018 in a mouth watering deal.

No one could resist the deal, as he moved on, winning the community shield and league title in 2018 and 2019.

Kagere is also destined for the a third premier league title in the 2019-2020 season where he is top scorer with 19 goals and 6 assists.

Professional footballer’s life:

On life as a professional footballer, Kagere admits there is a no short cut, but working hard.

“Every day is a new lease of hope to work hard. Training is part and parcel of the success story. There is no excuse. Of course, personally, I was passionate right from childhood days. I also had the belief and courage. Here I am” Kagere, a former student at Entebbe Parents and football giants Kibuli SS adds.

Meddie Kagere (right) in action for Simba in Tanzania. He is the current top scorer in the Tanzania Premier League with 19 goals and 6 assists to his name

Derbies in Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania:

Kagere rates the Tanzanian derby duel between sworn rivals Wekundu wa Msimbaz (Simba) and Yanga as the most epic, tension packed and adreline moving.

“Before I came to Tanzania, I had played derbies in Rwanda and Kenya. In Kenya, I scored in most derby games apart from one game which ended goal-less. The Simba- Tanzania derby remains the best. For about a month or two, nothing is spoken about but that upcoming derby. It gives you time to prepare and think about. From the street talk, media to public offices, nothing is talked about but Simba versus Yanga. I also get calls from Europe, South Africa, Rwanda and elsewhere of personal friends who wish to carry a long a special boot and watch me play the derby in Dar es salaam. It is tense, stadium full to capacity and waoooo, mouth-watering. Losing to a rival team is very painful and hurting.” Kagere speaks of the Tanzanian derby.

Kagere remains on course and firing via all cyclinder heads as he is destined for the top scorer’s gong this season in Tanzania.

He is currently housed in his Kigali based villa with the family in a lock down because of the raging Coronavirus pandemic across the world.

Home Gym:

Among his personal investments is a home based gymnamism which is fully stocked.

It is at this home gym where he is currently training because in Rwanda, no road work and team sessions are allowed.

He admits that being handled by professional coaches and playing with finest players has personally helped his personal development.

I have worked under great professional coaches. These never leave you the same and I salute them highly. Also, having played with great players always pushes you an extra mile to deliver your best. The healthy competition motivates you more and more. Meddie Kagere, Simba FC and Rwanda Striker

Toughest Opponent:

Kagere has faced so many challenging players in his line of duty over the years.

The most outstanding of all is Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bertrand Bailly.

“Eric Bertrand Bailly gave me a very troublesome time when Rwanda faced Ivory Coast last year during an AFCON qualifier. He was all over the place and won most aerial battles. He is hard and tackled well. However, he skipped one moment and I managed to score against them despite that fact that we lost the game 2-1” Kagere speaks of the towering Manchester United defender.

Looming offers:

There are a number of clubs on the African continent in Egypt, Zambia and South Africa that are still interested in his services but at the moment, he admits that he still has a running contract and Simba is not willing to let their goal scoring machine go.

To be more specific Egyptian giants Zamalek and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns are two clubs interested in Kagere.

Kagere returned to the Rwanda national team after years in the oblivion.

He vows to serve above self until his body will officially retire.

Profile:

Full Names : Meddie Kagere

: Meddie Kagere Nick-Name: Golden Boy

Golden Boy Date of Birth : 10 th October 1986

: 10 October 1986 Place of Birth : Entebbe, Uganda

: Entebbe, Uganda Height : 5.11 Feet

: 5.11 Feet Nationality : Ugandan-Rwandan

: Ugandan-Rwandan Father: Hajji Muhammed Kagere & Rehema Kagoya

Hajji Muhammed Kagere & Rehema Kagoya Languages spoken: Luganda, English, Kinyarwanda, French, Swahili

Clubs played for:

1995-1997: Presidential Protection Unit (PPU, Entebbe) – Second Division

Presidential Protection Unit (PPU, Entebbe) – Second Division 1998-2001-: Victoria FC, Entebbe – Second Division

Victoria FC, Entebbe – Second Division 2002-2005: Mbale Heroes – Uganda Premier League

Mbale Heroes – Uganda Premier League 2006-2007: Atraco– Rwanda Premier League

Atraco– Rwanda Premier League 2007-2008: Kiyovu Sports – Rwanda Premier League

Kiyovu Sports – Rwanda Premier League 2008-2009: Mukura Victory – Rwanda Premier League

Mukura Victory – Rwanda Premier League 2010 – 2012 : Police – Rwanda Premier League (*Joint Top scorer -15 Goals)

: Police – Rwanda Premier League (*Joint Top scorer -15 Goals) 2011: First summoned to Rwanda National Team, Amavubi

First summoned to Rwanda National Team, Amavubi 2012: Esperance Zarsis – Tunisia Premier League

Esperance Zarsis – Tunisia Premier League 2013 : Police (Three Months) – Rwanda Premier League

: Police (Three Months) – Rwanda Premier League 2013-2014 : Rayon Sports –Rwanda Premier League

: Rayon Sports –Rwanda Premier League 2014-2015 : KF Tirana – Albania Premier League

: KF Tirana – Albania Premier League 2015-2018: Gor Mahia – Kenya Premier League

Gor Mahia – Kenya Premier League 2018 – Todate: Simba – Tanzania Premier League

National Team:

41 Caps (15 Goals)

Most Toughest Opponent:

Eric Bertrand Bailly (Manchester United and Ivory Coast Defender)

Best Goals:

Half volley (Winner) in Rwanda’s 2-1 win against Zanzibar (CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2011)

Goal against Al Ahly (CAF Champions League)

