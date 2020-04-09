The Uganda Rugby Union has hinted at a possible return of the Nile Stout Rugby Premier League.

In a communication sent out today (April 9) by the Union, the league will tentatively resume on Saturday, May 2.

The league and all other rugby activities had been put on hold for at least 32 days due to the Coronavirus outbreak last months following a directive from the government.

“As we move towards the end of the 32 days we would like to update you on the possible resumption of Rugby activities should this ban be lifted on 18th April 2020,” a statement from the union reads in part.

“We will allow at least 10 days to all teams to regroup and prepare for the resumption of games.

“The NSSRPL will resume on the weekend of 2nd May 2020 with the order of games as was. We will however circulate the amended fixtures to you all.”

Thirteen rounds of the 18-match season had been played at the time of suspending the league and defending champions Heathens are top of the log, five points clear of closest rivals Kobs.