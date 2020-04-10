Football For Good (FFG) Academy from Uganda has merged with Malawi’s Ascent Soccer to form Ascent Soccer East Africa

The merger is envisaged at the continued development of football development and expansion across East Africa.

Consequently, all academy programs in both Uganda and Malawi will move on alongside a new logo, brand and website for what will now be the region’s top social impact soccer program, Ascent Soccer East Africa.

FFG Media Football For Good players celebrate a goal

I will now become the co-founder of Ascent Soccer East Africa and the Executive Director of Development and Partnerships, with my academy partner, George Maguire, taking on the role of co-founder and Executive Director of Soccer & Programs. Adrian Bradbury; Co-Founder & Executive Director of Development & Partnerships – Ascent Soccer East Africa; Founder, Football for Good

Plans for this merger have been in the works for close to a year and we carefully considered this announcement, in light of the coronavirus outbreak and the current global health (Coronavirus) pandemic.

“We aim to be sensitive during this challenging time, while also making certain that we are putting our East African staff and student-athletes first.” Bradbury noted.

During this moment of uncertainty, we believe that it’s still the right time for us to build an expanded and stronger entity.

The new Ascent Soccer East Africa will bring greater stability, opportunity and innovation to youth soccer in Malawi, Uganda and beyond.

This brand new Ascent Soccer believes in a deep investment in East Africa’s youth, and one that nurtures and inspires talented girls and boys to be brave, to lead by example and to believe in their own ability to transform themselves, their communities and the world. Adrian Bradbury, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Development & Partnerships – Ascent Soccer East Africa; Founder, Football for Good

Ascent Soccer East Africa will continue to run the same quality soccer, education and character programming in both centres, while continuing to explore new local and global opportunities for this too often ignored region.

