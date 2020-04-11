The Egypt Football Association (EFA) has proposed the reduction on the number of foreign players plying their trade in the first and second divisions.

In a statement, the Egypt FA proposes for a reduction of foreign players spots in the Egyptian Premier League with clubs only be allowed four (4) foreign players.

This will be a reduction by one (1), going down from five (5).

For the second division clubs, the clubs can only sign two (2) foreign players, whilst the third division clubs are not allowed to sign any foreign players.

The proposals are debatable by the stake holders but will most likely be effected as the North African country restructures their respective leagues with a goal to produce more home talent.

A couple of Ugandans are featuring in the Egypt top flight division as;

Fast paced winger Abdul Lumala is at Pyramids, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi features at Al Ittihad Alexandria Club, Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makkasa SC), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna) and Patrick Henry Kaddu (Ismaily Sporting Club).

Kaddu is on a year-long loan spell from Morocco premier side, RS Berkane.

The Egypt Premier League is currently on a forced break because of the raging Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic world-wide.