Saskatchewan Rattlers have signed Ugandan National Team guard Robinson Opong for the 2020 season.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) champions announced the signing of shooting guard on Thursday.

“We are eager to have Robinson join the team for the upcoming season,” said Rattlers General Manager Barry Rawlyk as quoted by the club website.

“Robinson is someone who isn’t afraid to shoot the three-point shot and connects on a large percentage of his shots. He also gets into the dirty areas on the defensive side of the ball and can pick up a few steals per game. He’s a veteran of the game and has played at very high levels around the world. We welcome Robinson to the team and are excited to see what he can do,” Rawlyk added.

Opong has been turning out for City Oilers at FIBA tournaments and was part of Oilers squad that played at the Basketball Africa League qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda last December.

The Rattlers will open the season away from home on May 8 when they take on the Fraser Valley Bandits. Their home opener will take place on May 14 against the same side.