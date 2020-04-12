Management of Busujju Ssaza team is in advanced talks with CAF “C” licensed coach Allan Ponsiano “The Messiah” Kabonge Kivewala.

Kabonge is one of the coaches short listed for the job in the Airtel sponsored Buganda Masaza Cup championship that is expected to kick off in June 2020.

“Yes, we talked with the team managers but the final decision is yet to be taken. I am more than ready to serve” Kabonge disclosed to Kawowo Sports on Easter Sunday.

Kabonge has been engaged to FUFA Big League club, Katwe United FC but recently dropped the bombshell that he resigned although the club president Hon. Allan Ssewanyana confessed that he is yet to get the official communication.

He is one coach known for his hands-on mechanism with a great synergy between the players.

Kabonge has previously handled Buweekula and most recently Buddu during last season’s Masaza Cup championship.

He replaced Charles Livingstone Mbabazi at Buddu before Ronald Lukungu took over at the quarter final stage, falling out in the semi-finals to Busiro.

Buddu also lost the third place play-off match 2-1 to Kyadondo at Mandela National Stadium.

Busujju is one of the teams yet to lift the Masaza Cup championship but reached the semi-finals during the 2017 tourney.

National team players, those in the second division (FUFA Big League) and Uganda Premier League are never allowed to take part in this tournament played over three months.

A number of players who have since developed into the professional ranks and the Uganda Cranes have been produced by the Masaza Cup.

These include; Alex Kakuba, Farouk Miya, Yassar Mugerwa, Ivan Bukenya, Robert Odongkara, Joseph Ochaya, Godfrey Walusimbi, Sula “Malouda” Matovu, Hamis Diego Kizza, among others are all vivid products.

A large section of players have been identified and assimilated by educational institutions (Universities), the regional, FUFA Big League as well as the Uganda Premier League clubs.

The Buganda Masaza Cup is proudly sponsored by Airtel Uganda as the anchor sponsors with a bandwagon of partners like Centenary Bank, Engule beer, CBS Radio, BBS Telefaina, Majestic Brands among others.

Both Baganda and non Baganda players are accommodated in this championship played by the 18 counties of Buganda Kingdom.

