The widespread Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s detrimental effects are felt immensely in the sporting sphere, like the other sectors.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League and Confederation Cup semi-finals join the latest competitions to be postponed by the continental football governing body.

These join the AFCON 2021 qualifiers (matchday 3 and 4), CHAN 2020 finals in Cameroon as well as the FIFA U-17 Women World Cup qualifiers.

The CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup semi-finals were scheduled for 1-3 May (first leg) and 8-10 May (second leg).

“In light of growing concerns and evolving nature on COVID-19 amidst lockdown in most countries, the CAF Emergency Committee has decided to postpone the following matches until further notice” CAF Statement.

CAF will announce new dates for the semi finals and final after monitoring the situation.

Match Ups:

Egyptian giants Alhy takes on Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca as another Egyptian side Zamalek will play Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions League semi-finals.

The Japoma stadium in Douala, Cameroon will host the Champions league final.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Robert Odongkara’s Horoya AC from Guinea will face Abdul Lumala’s Pyramids (Egypt).

The other semi-final is an all Moroccoan affair between Hassania Agadir and RS Berkane.

Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat, Morocco will host the final for the Confederation Cup.

For the first time in history, the CAF Inter-club competitions will have a a final in a single match unlike the previous years where finals were played in a home and away format.