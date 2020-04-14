The Uganda Premier League could return later than expected after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni extended the nation-wide lockdown by 21 days due to COVID-19 (Corona virus) pandemic.

The league was expected to return on May 5, 2020 for the five remaining rounds but with the lockdown ending exactly on the same date, it will most likely be extended to allow teams possible training time.

League CEO, Bernard Bainamani, confirmed a course of action will be taken in respect to the President’s directive.

Joel Muyita Bernard Bainamani, UPL CEO

“The FUFA and FSLL statutes respect national Laws and hence at UPL we shall comply with the 21 days extension of the quarantine and other measures as issued by the government,” Bainamani told Kawowo Sports.

Certainly, the extension takes us beyond our scheduled return date for UPL which was 5th May 2020. In liaison with FUFA and Clubs, we shall discuss the next course of action subject to the relevant provisions of the relevant competition rules.

Vipers went into the break on top of the standings with 54 points and in case the league fails to complete, Fufa competition rules will declare them champions.