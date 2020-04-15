Police in Jinja has shot dead and severely injured another, Lazarus Obelajo in a shooting spree that happening on the Lake Victoria island of Kisima, off Jinja town during an implementation plot of the curfew held on Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened between 7 and 8 PM in Jinja off the Masese landing shoreline as a passenger boat left for Kisima Island 2 from Kisima Island 1.

According to an eye witness, a one Billy Kyambadde, the shooting was an operation by the Police to implement the curfew called for the head of State, President Museveni in this period of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lock-down.

The shooting happened following a scuffle beftween the passangers on the boat and the Police offers, leaving one person dead on the spot as Obelajo, a goalkeeper attached to Uganda Premier League club, Busoga United was hit by a bullet in the lower abdomen parts.

He was rushed to Jinja Main Hospital by sympathizers who carried him (there were no cars) for first aid treatment as Police rushed to record his statement at the time.

“There was one guy (person) killed on the spot. Because there were no transport means from Masese to Jinja Hospital, sympathizers carried the injured (Obelajo) in their hands. He was bleeding profusely and in deep pain. Luckily, they reached the hospital and was attended to” Emmanuel Lwanga, another eye witness narrated to Kawowo Sports.

At the hospital, medics did a commendable job to arrest the bleeding and also managed to extract the bullet from his stomach part.

Kawowo Sports has established that the dead was an LDU personnel (accidentally shot) who was part of the operation.

“Obelajo is out of danger and admitted at Jinja Main Hospital in Ward 9. More prayers are needed during his recovery period and such trying times” Diana Nyago noted.

A comment from the Police and Hospital officials could not be readily availed by the time of publishing this report.

Obelajo is currently loaned to Buikwe Red Stars Football Club.

Last year, he led Jinja Secondary School to second place in the national copa coca cola football championship, as they lost 3-1 to St Mary’s SS Kitende at the Kakindu Stadium, Jinja.

The directive of the curfew is among the resolutions by the head of state in controlling the movement of people as Uganda controls the vast spread of the Coronavirus in communities.

The curfew will be maintained for the next 21 days extended during the country-wide lock-down.

Kawowo Sports will keep you updated on the upcoming developments.