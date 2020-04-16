Buddu Chief head Pokino Jude Muleke has appointed the management committee that will help in the running of the team during this year’s Airtel Masaza Cup tournament.

This management team is led by Joseph Lutaaya with two deputies George Kwagalana Walakira (administration and Sponsorship) as well as the tried and tested Medi Sserwadda (technical).

Salong Steven Zziwa is the general secretary, Quraish Kayiza as the team manager and Hajji Ali Matovu is the treasurer.

Former Uganda Cranes international Steven Bogere was confirmed head coach, replacing Ronald Lukungu who completed the campaign last year.

Sheik Muhammad Musa Kigongo is the head of media, deputized by Chris Kasagga.

Other officials:

Rose Muwonge is the team doctor and will be assisted by Bulu Jjumba.

The security coordinator is Hajji Yahaya Lyagoba, Berna Nakasule (in charge of welfare) and Musa Bwanika, the assistant welfare.

Joseph Ssemaganda is the transport officer, Mulangira Nakibinge Kaggwa (chairman, Kampala sponsorship committee).

The trio of Sortius Ssegawa, Ronald Bbaale Mugera and David Byarugaba are committee members.

Bogere returns to serve Buddu after the 2016 successful expedition. He will confirm the entire back room technical staff in the coming weeks.

Already, Buddu has started with the player recruitment exercise.

Buddu brought on board the 2019 winning captain Ronald Ssekiganda and towering defender Edward Satro.

There is growing discount that talisman Malida Kutesa will not renew his employment contract at Buddu.

The 2020 edition is ear marked to kickoff in June.

Bulemeezi are the defending champions following their 1-0 win over Busiro in the 2019 mouth-watering finale.

This tourney is sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda.

Buddu Ssaza Management Team:

Chairperson: Joseph Lutaaya

First deputy (Administration and sponsorship): George Kwagalana Walakira

Second deputy chairperson (Technical): Medi Sserwadda

General Secretary: Salongo Steven Zziwa

Team Manager: Quraish Kayiza

Treasurer: Hajji Ali Matovu

Media department Head: Sheik Muhammad Musa Kigongo

Deputy: Chris Kasagga

Team Doctor: Rose Muwonge

Assistant Team Doctor: Jjumba Bulu

Security Coordinator: Hajji Yahaya Lyagoba

Welfare (Logistics Manager): Berna Nakasule

Assistant Welfare Manager: Musa Bwanika

Transport officer: Joseph Ssemaganda

Chairman Kampala sponsorship committee: Mulangira Nakibinge Kaggwa

Committee members: Sortius Ssegawa, Ronald Bbaale Mugera, David Byarugaba

Head Coach: Steven Bogere