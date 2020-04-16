British actress Mahalia Burkmar, 21, in her block-buster 23 million plus views (YouTube) song “What You Did (featuring Ella Mai)” has an eye catching lyric ‘You could tell me stay, but I have to go (stay)’.

The line in this global fast selling song exactly hints to the gradual progress of Allan “Pezi” Tebusweke, a Ugandan left footed footballer.

Tebusweke in his brief football career has had to make bold decisions of having to get elevated to the next level even when his bosses have urged him to stay.

“Life is about exploring new chapters and to seek greener pastures.” Tebusweke shares.

Tebusweke currently plays at FUFA Big League entity, Katwe United Football Club in the Uganda second division tier.

The 23 year old forward with an enviable sweet left foot was a runners up in the 2019 Airtel sponsored Masaza football tournament as Busiro fell to the reigning champions Bulemeezi 1-0 (after extra time) at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Early days:

Tebusweke is the 6th born in an extended family setting.

He was born on 11th December 1997 at Entebbe Grade B Hospital to Alosious Mukiibi and Harriet Namugerwa.

He started his elementary education at the lake side Kiggundu fishing village in Entebbe Division B, just behind Entebbe International Airport.

It is at Kiggungu where he held his nursery and primary education.

Right from primary three, Tebusweke was on a bursary scheme until senior six class because of the football talent.

“I thank God for the talent of playing football. My parents only paid schools in Nursery, P1 and P2. From then onwards, I was on a bursary scheme until S6” he says.

After he Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) where he scored 28 aggregates in four subjects, he earned a bursary at Kibuli based Kakungulu Memorial High School for the entire “O” level.

In S5, he returned to Kakungulu Memorial High School, but left for Masaka based Blessed Sacrament Kimanya for the S6 class.

He featured for the Kampala Junior Team (KJT) U-17 side in 2014-2015 season, triumphing that season.

His home based club, Kiggungu Mapeera FC, a fifth division entity accorded him a playing license before he featured in the Airtel sponsored Masaza Cup for Mawokota Ssaza team in 2018.

The following year, he moved on to Busiro guiding the team to their first ever finale appearance.

He was signed for Katwe United in the FUFA Big League as he also scored crucial goals for the “Tuulibanyivu” christened side.

Diligent sportsman:

Tebusweke remains committed to achieving great things in his promising career. This is the reason, he sacrifices extra hours of training to perfect the dead balls, his expertise and other elements of the game.

“I always get extra time to train as a person. I am focused towards becoming better and better with time. Also, I love to keep fit” Tebusweke adds.

His role models are Kezironi Kizito (now at KCCA) and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.

Irish and Sweet Potatoes with rice and fish make his favourite dish.

Like Mahalia, the musician, Tebusweke aspires to work so hard for international recognition via all plat forms as iTunes stores, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Official store, YouTube Music and Soundcloud were Mahalia is a powerful trademark brand.

