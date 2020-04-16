The ”Stay Home, Stay Safe” strategy has been the most preached slogan world-over in the fight against the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) global pandemic.

Social distancing, self-isolation, constant sanitization and frequent hand washing with clean water and soap have been emphasized across the divide country after country in all the six continents of this world.

The Ugandan family has not been left out of the box with such messages as the head of state His Excellency General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni added bans to public transport, communal congregations in schools, markets, churches, mosques, weddings, sports events, music concerts and other related events that gather so many people around.

In addition, the curfew (in-door restrictions throughout the night) was added to the lock-down.

The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) and other sister security agencies continue to monitor and enforce adherence to strategic guidelines in a professional manner.

These agencies are working hand in hand with the SOPs and ROE, coming off the support from local leaders and the general public.

Major Edward Bashumba Birungi, the PIO-Air Force appreciates the general public in adhering to the guidelines thus far.

The General Public is well appreciated for adhering to the Guidelines put across and emphasized by HE YK Museveni and Ministry of Health on how to defeat the corona pandemic. The message has not changed. Stay home stay safe, wash your hands as many times as you can with soap, do not touch your mouth, nose and eyes Major Edward Bashumba Birungi, the PIO-Air Force

There are minor cases to the contrary have been tried in courts of Law and are now serving the sentences levied.

However cases of members of the public assaulting, attacking and pelting stones to soldiers and police on patrol have emerged and are therefore strongly condemned accordingly.

Air Force strategic mission and other core tasks especially emergency evacuations can be carried on as when directed by strategic leadership.

The sports events, music concerts, bars, open day public markets, schools, churches, mosques, public transport, the Entebbe International Airport all remain banned until 5th May 2020.

As of Thursday, April 16, 2020, Uganda had recorded 55 cases of Coronavirus, 20 recoveries and no deaths.

According to the worldometer, globally, there are 2,165,586 cases with 546,269 recovered and sadly, 144,341 deaths.

1,474,976 are the currently infected patients (1,417,914 in mild condition and 57,062 in critical condition).