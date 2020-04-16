Sports management particularly in Uganda and the East African region remains largely a non-ventured periphery.

Right from players, coaches and other sports administrators, their management has always left a lot to be desired and often leaves this cluster of personalities in a disadvantaged zone.

A couple of professional players and managers have come equal to the task with affluent management in the jurisdiction of their respective work tasks.

Fast growing Dostiva sports management with roots in the United Kingdom and Uganda, exactly fits into this frame to serve the purpose optimally, and to the brim.

Dostiva director Ivan Kakembo, a tried and tested sports administrator echoes aloud their prime objectives.

“Dostiva Sports Management represents athletes and coaches in a wide range of professional sports including basketball, soccer/football. Additionally, we represent clubs, federations and all other sporting figures plus people or companies that feel the need of developing their brand further to the world professionally” Kakembo boldly attests.

Dostiva sports management is inclined along the core values of integrity, community engagement, honesty, support and relationship.

​Services provided:

Ranking along the services rendered by Dostiva Sports management include among others; Sportswear branding, coaches & players representation, academy coaching camps, world youth tournaments participation, Public Relations (PR) & Media relations, sports career services, players & coaches legal representation, sports events management as well as academic sports scholarships in the United States of America.

According to this sports management website; the elements of integrity, community engagement, honesty, support and relationship are henceforth emphasized.

Integrity: Whilst maintaining our individuality we will always work within the ethical and professional regulations in order to be respected and trusted in our sports field.

Community: We share a joint belief and passion for giving back to the community through sponsorship, local event attendance and supporting youth development.

Honesty: To optimize sporting and financial rewards we will be a partnership always being loyal to our own and our joint beliefs. We will be honest with each other and only ever be realistic with our expectations.

Support: We will invest sufficient time to ensure that we are available for each other to support in the sporting arena and in life’s other challenges.

Relationship: Working together on contracts to reach common agreed objectives we will respect each other and immediately share any ideas or concerns.

The extensive network enables Dostiva Sports management to explore and develop new and innovative strategies given the fact that each athlete or entity served is unique, with individual needs, and there is no universal plan for all.

Therefore, Dostiva Sports management offers a flexible program that can help one excel throughout the entire career.

By and large, Dostiva Sports management offers a complete and comprehensive representation given the partnership linkage with the Higher Sports Academy.

We use a boutique approach allowing us to use our experience to ensure that each client receives the attention they need in order to provide them with the best service possible. Our job is to build your brand and maximize your revenue, and we work to provide guidance in all areas of the professional lifestyle in order to best protect the interests of our clients. As a member of our family, you gain the benefits of an entire team of business and legal experts who have your professional, as well as your personal, needs in mind. Our team will work hand in hand with you to develop a strategic plan specifically for you. Ivan Kakembo, Director Dostiva Sports Management

File Photo Jesus Antonio Flores is now the Technical Director at Yaracuyanos Football Club in Venezuela

Personalities:

Some of the high profile personalities associated with Dostiva Sports Management include; Frank Nutall (FIFA Instructor), Antonio Flores Jesus, Calum Shaun Selby (Professional coach), Uganda Cranes defender Henry Kalungi (Professional player), Spaniard Christian Aleza (UEFA Pro License and FIFA Instructor) as well as Serbia’s Filip Rilak (Strength and conditioning coach), Edward Kizza among others.

“Fast, Creative, Experienced, Efficient and on Target” goes the bold slogan of DOSTIVA SPORTS MANAGEMENT.