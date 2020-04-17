The world’s rugby governing body – World Rugby has announced its intentions to offer COVID-19 relief to Unions all over the world.

In a bid to “support the global game and mitigating the overall impact of the pandemic on the sport” the body will be giving approximately US$100 million to assist unions.

According to the statement released by the organization, “the relief fund will be available for unions requiring immediate emergency funding subject to appropriate criteria being met.”

The release further reveals that the funds are “designed to assist the maximum number of unions for the maximum amount of time while there is a rugby void.”

Uganda is a member nation of the global rugby community headed by World Rugby and would certainly qualify as an emerging nation but there are set criteria to be fulfilled.

For Six Nations (England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales) and Sanzaar unions (Australia, New Zealand and South Africa), World Rugby is considering a combination of advances and loans.