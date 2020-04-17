As Uganda continues with the brave and gallant battle against the spread of the deadly COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic in the country, more and more companies and individuals are positively responding to towards helping the national task force.

On Friday, April 17, 2020, management of Fresh Dairy Uganda Limited has offered powered milk worth Ug. Shs 500,000,000 to the COVID-19 national task force.

This happened at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) as the delegation from the milk processing firm handed over the items.

Hon Mary Karooro Okurut officially received the donation.

This donation is an effort to ensure that the less privileged, vulnerable and those in quarantine maintain a healthy and nutritious diet during this period.

They join a bandwagon of companies and individuals that have generously contributed towards this noble cause.

For starters, Fresh Dairy Uganda Limited are the official sponsors of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA), sponsoring the ball games that comprise basketball, girls football, netball, badminton, and table tennis.

Uganda is in a lock-down for another 21 days until 5th May 2020 following the completion of the original 32 days given.

During this lock-down, majority of the people are confined home except Government workers, health officers, security and other crucial service providers.

During this period, the ban on sports events, schools, churches, mosques, public open markets, bars, weddings, public transport, music concerts and burials still remains.

How Coronavirus spreads:

The virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales. These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air, and quickly fall on floors or surfaces.

You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within close proximity of someone who has COVID-19, or by touching a contaminated surface and then your eyes, nose or mouth.

As per Friday, April 17, 2020, Uganda had recorded 55 sick people with 20 recovered and no deaths thus far.

World over, 2214327 cases have been registered, 148889 (recovered) and 560301 recovered.