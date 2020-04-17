Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) CEO Martin Ondeko has bemoaned the current COVID-19 as sport continues to suffer all over the world.

Cricket Uganda Henry Ssenyondo bowls

Several events have been called off and the disappointment can’t be hidden especially for sports engagements locally.

Ondeko who is part of Uganda’s cricket governing body, UCA says for the safety of every Ugandan – President Yoweri Museveni’s lockdown is justifiable but its effects on the sport have been huge.

On Tuesday, H.E Museveni announced an extension of the lockdown due to COVID-19 up to May 5 after the end of two weeks from the initial that started on March 18.

Ondeko told Daily Monitor; “The extension makes it worse but it is safer to ensure that we are all safe.

“Some activities have not been affected but we can only know the extent once the lockdown stops,” he said.

Among the competitions that have been suspended in relation to local cricket include the national leagues that were scheduled to start last month.

John Batanudde UCA Trustee Steven Luswata makes a phone call to consult other trustees with returning officer Patrick Kanyomozi and CEO Martin Ondeko

On the continent, the Africa T20 Cup that was to be held in Kenya last year has been postponed again – in line with the Kenyan government’s 30-day ban on international gatherings.

Uganda had been drawn in group A with Ghana, Malawi and Nigeria while while hosts Kenya were placed in group B along with Botswana, Cameroon and Mozambique.

The 2020–21 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers were also called off after the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that all ICC qualifying events scheduled to take place before 30 June 2020 had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.