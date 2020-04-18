Kabaka’s chief head in charge of Gomba Ssaza Kitunzi Musisi Jackson Celestino has confirmed a 32 man tried and tested management team prior to the long awaited kick off for the 2020 Airtel Masaza Cup.
In his powers, Kitunzi Musisi believes the team appointed will deliver to the best of their expectations and deliver the Lions, as the football team is christened to their 5th triumph.
This follows the earlier success scripts in 2004, 2007, 2014 and lately 2017.
Sam Rwakoojo, the secretary of the Electoral Commission is the team patron.
He will work under an experienced management team led by the chairman Mansoor Kabugo.
Kabugo, who will be deputized by Gerald Byansi has promised to build a strong working team with every stake holder from the sponsors, players, technical team, other officials on the team, fans and the media.
IT IS A PLEASURE TO SERVE ONCE AGAIN AS CHAIRMAN FOR GOMBA SSAZA. WE ARE ONE STRONG TEAM THAT WILL MAKE THINGS POSSIBLE IN ALLAH’S NAME.Mansoor Kabugo, Chairman Gomba Ssaza team
The Masaza cup tournament is famous for luring huge crowds and producing the best talents who are later recruited by FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and the national teams as well.
Bulemeezi is the defending champion.
The appointed Management team:
Patron: Sam Rwakoojjo
Chairman: Mansoor Kabugo
Vice Chairman: Gerald Byansi
Team Manager: Jafari Kalule
Treasurer: Hon. Robina Rwakoojjo
Vice Treasurer: Rogers Yiga
Secretary: Robert Barigye
Head of Media: David Isabirye
Vice Media: Mohammed Ssali
Stadium Manager: Bashir Musoke Nsubuga
Security Coordinator: Eric Tusabe
Head of Protocol: Rev. Wilberforce Ssekasiko
Team Coordinator: Latif Lubega
Welfare: Kalebu Sonko
Assistant Welfare: Aminah Nabiddo
Transport Coordinator: Isa Ssemanda
Members on Executive Committee: Joseph Sserwada, Nakasita Aminah Biru, Eriab Kamya
Previous Winners:
2019: Bulemeezi
2018: Singo
2017: Gomba
2016: Buddu
2015: Singo
2014: Gomba
2013: Mawokota
2012: Bulemeezi
2011: Buluri
2010: Not Held
2009: Gomba
2008: Kyadondo
2007: Mawokota
2006: Kooki
2005: Mawokota
2004: Gomba