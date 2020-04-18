Kabaka’s chief head in charge of Gomba Ssaza Kitunzi Musisi Jackson Celestino has confirmed a 32 man tried and tested management team prior to the long awaited kick off for the 2020 Airtel Masaza Cup.

In his powers, Kitunzi Musisi believes the team appointed will deliver to the best of their expectations and deliver the Lions, as the football team is christened to their 5th triumph.

This follows the earlier success scripts in 2004, 2007, 2014 and lately 2017.

Sam Rwakoojo, the secretary of the Electoral Commission is the team patron.

He will work under an experienced management team led by the chairman Mansoor Kabugo.

Kabugo, who will be deputized by Gerald Byansi has promised to build a strong working team with every stake holder from the sponsors, players, technical team, other officials on the team, fans and the media.

IT IS A PLEASURE TO SERVE ONCE AGAIN AS CHAIRMAN FOR GOMBA SSAZA. WE ARE ONE STRONG TEAM THAT WILL MAKE THINGS POSSIBLE IN ALLAH’S NAME. Mansoor Kabugo, Chairman Gomba Ssaza team

Other officials:

The team manager is Kalule Jafari. Hon Robina Rwakoojjo is the treasurer and will be assisted by Rogers Yiga.

Robert Barigye is the secretary as Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye is head of media.

Mohammed Ssali is vice media, Musoka Bashir Nsubuga in charge of stadium, Eric Tusabe (security coordinator), Rev. Wilberforce Ssekasiko (Head of Protocol), Latif Lubega (team Coordinator), Kalebu Sonko (welfare), Aminah Nabiddo (Assistant Welfare), Isa Ssemanda (Transport Coordinator).

The members on the executive committee are Joseph Sserwada, Nakasita Aminah Biru and Eriab Kamya.

The Masaza cup tournament is famous for luring huge crowds and producing the best talents who are later recruited by FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and the national teams as well.

Bulemeezi is the defending champion.

The appointed Management team:

Patron: Sam Rwakoojjo

Chairman: Mansoor Kabugo

Vice Chairman: Gerald Byansi

Team Manager: Jafari Kalule

Treasurer: Hon. Robina Rwakoojjo

Vice Treasurer: Rogers Yiga

Secretary: Robert Barigye

Head of Media: David Isabirye

Vice Media: Mohammed Ssali

Stadium Manager: Bashir Musoke Nsubuga

Security Coordinator: Eric Tusabe

Head of Protocol: Rev. Wilberforce Ssekasiko

Team Coordinator: Latif Lubega

Welfare: Kalebu Sonko

Assistant Welfare: Aminah Nabiddo

Transport Coordinator: Isa Ssemanda

Members on Executive Committee: Joseph Sserwada, Nakasita Aminah Biru, Eriab Kamya

Previous Winners:

2019: Bulemeezi

2018: Singo

2017: Gomba

2016: Buddu

2015: Singo

2014: Gomba

2013: Mawokota

2012: Bulemeezi

2011: Buluri

2010: Not Held

2009: Gomba

2008: Kyadondo

2007: Mawokota

2006: Kooki

2005: Mawokota

2004: Gomba