The COVID-19 National Task Force has delegated FUFA to distribute Rice to vulnerable football players and officials.

This follows FUFA’s donation of 12.5 tonnes to support the Governments drive in feeding the needy during this time when a lockdown was introduced to stop the potential spread of COVID-19.

The donation was meant to also cater for over 2000 football players and officials in the Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League, FUFA Women Super League and FUFA Women Elite League country wide.

FUFA has now been tasked to distribute to footballers all over the country, as per a statement released by the national football governing body.

FUFA has consequently started the Nation-wide distribution of the rice to the players, through their respective clubs, that include; 1) The 2019/20 FUFA licensed players of the 16 Uganda Premier League Clubs

2) The 2019/20 FUFA licensed players of the 18 FUFA Big League Clubs

3) The 2019/20 FUFA licensed players of the 7 FUFA Women Super League Clubs

4) The 2019/20 FUFA licensed players of the 14 FUFA Women Elite League Clubs It’s the obligation of the respective clubs to ensure that each player signs in person for the rice. The entitled players are expected to have received their rice by 1800 Hours on Monday 20th April 2020 but if any entitled player doesn’t receive the rice, please report to the telephone number +256755936994. FUFA Covid-19 Relief Team Read a statement on FUFA’s official website

On Tuesday, H.E President Yoweri Museveni announced an extension of the lockdown due to COVID-19 up to May 5 after the end of two weeks from the initial that started on March 18.

Many sports personalties have been affected by the current Coronavirus pandemic. Footballers who depend on the sport for a living have not been spared.