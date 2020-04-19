You have probably been in a vehicle on a tarmac road and seen what appears to be a pool of water glimmering ahead. However, what is baffling is the closer you get to this water puddled on the road is the more you realize that there isn’t actually any. It is the same thing that happens in the desert where you see water over a nearby sand dune.
The little Science (Physics) I know refers to the aforementioned scenario as a mirage. A naturally occurring optical phenomenon in which light rays bend via refraction to produce a displaced image of distant objects or the sky.
According to NewWheel.com, the reflective illusion is caused by refraction. While light passes in a straight line through a medium of uniform density like air, it refracts when it passes from one medium into another — like when you look through a glass of water. This is because light rays travel slower and at different angles through mediums of different densities, which means that even passing through areas of the same medium that have different densities can affect light’s path.
Therefore, in the case of the “water on the road,” because the air directly above the road is hotter, it causes light rays from the sky to bend and wind up aiming at your pupils. Thus, you can’t see the road ahead and instead see wavy splotches of reflective surface instead — what would normally look like a pool of water.
This is the explanation of what Wakiso Giants FC has been in their debut season in the top tier league. Of course, for many teams that have just won promotion, their realistic ambition is to maintain their status and fend off relegation. However, for the Purple Sharks the expectations were a bit different given the investment that was made.
The pomp and hype that Wakiso Giants FC carried from the FUFA Big League convinced many that they were up for a good show in the top tier league. While still in the second division, the Purple Sharks would have a capacity attendance at Kyabazinga stadium in Jinja where they hosted their home games, not because entrance was free of charge but they attracted the attention of almost everyone.
The marque signings made as they began their journey to the Uganda Premier League was equally a good reason to raise eyebrows. Players like Mansoor Mutumba, Isaac Ntege, Clinton Kamugisha, Ivan Kiweewa and Fahad Kawooya ditched the top league to go and play for the money bags in the lower division.
When goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi and Hakim Ssenkumba returned from their short stints in Zambia, they opted to join Wakiso Giants FC.
Even after earning the berth to the Uganda Premier League, more players were lured to join the Purple Sharks. Veteran forward Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Kirizestom Ntambi joined from Zambia and Ethiopia respectively, Tom Masiko, Ibrahim Kiyemba and Duncan Sseninde all arrived from Vipers SC on loan while Viane Ssekajugo, Hassan Ssenyonjo and Aggrey Madoi also arrived.
Prior to the start of the season, Wakiso Giants FC launched their new home at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (WAKKISHA) after giving it a facelift to fit the standards. In addition, the Club announced the arrival of a state of the art bus.
Like the Bible story of Moses who led the Israelites from slavery but never reached the promised land, Ibrahim Kirya who guided Wakiso Giants FC to the Uganda Premier League was replaced by Kefa Kisala who had an immediate task of assembling the aforementioned players into a formidable team.
Not so long ago, Sports Club Victoria University was established almost in the same way, buying off KASE FC in 2011, easing through the FUFA Big League before shaking the table of giants.
It should be noted that while still in the lower division, they signed SC Villa captain Dennis Iguma for a reported fee of $10,000. And when they gained promotion, they attracted the crème de la cream of Ugandan players with the likes of Benjamin Ochan, Martin Mpuuga, Murushid Jjuko, Bernard Agele, Caesar Sapeo, Matthew Odongo among others joining them. Then under, Morley Byekwaso, the University side went ahead to win the Nile Basin Cup in 2014 before adding a Uganda Cup title a year later.
However, by 2017, the team that had set the pace in the league was no more, going defunct after getting relegated during the 2015/16 season.
The debut season has not been rosy for the Purple Sharks leaving many to ponder whether they will survive the trend of teams that pop up with full force and go back in a similar way.
Kisala failed to execute the task and was sacked after 11 games in charge. His successor, Livingstone Mbabazi could only last for six games and he was replaced by Deo Sserwadda on an interim basis until the end of the season.
Breakdown of Wakiso Giant’s performance in the league this season
- Games played -25
- Wins – 8
- Draws – 6
- Losses – 11
- Goals for – 24
- Goals against – 27
- Points – 30
Match 1: KCCA FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Yasin Mugabi
- Ramatham Muwadda Kateregga
- Simon Namwanja
- Fahad Kawooya
- Ibrahim Kiyemba
- Hakeem Ssekumba
- Tom Masiko
- Ivan Kiweewa
- Geoffrey Sserunkuma
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 2: Wakiso Giants FC 3-1 URA FC
Goals scored by Tom Masiko, Karim Ndugwa (Brace)
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Yasin Mugabi
- Ramatham Muwadda Kateregga
- Simon Namwanja
- Fahad Kawooya
- Ibrahim Kiyemba
- Hakeem Ssekumba
- Tom Masiko
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Geoffrey Sserunkuma
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 3: Wakiso Giants FC 1-0 Tooro United FC
Goal scored by Viane Ssekajugo
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Derrick Emukule
- Ramatham Muwadda Kateregga
- Simon Namwanja
- Fahad Kawooya
- Ibrahim Kiyemba
- Hakeem Ssekumba
- Tom Masiko
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Geoffrey Sserunkuma
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 4: Bright Stars FC 1-1 Wakiso Giants FC
Goal scored by Tom Masiko
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Yasin Mugabi
- Ramatham Muwadda Kateregga
- Simon Namwanja
- Fahad Kawooya
- Ibrahim Kiyemba
- Hakeem Ssekumba
- Tom Masiko
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Geoffrey Sserunkuma
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 5: Wakiso Giants FC 0-1 BUL FC
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Derrick Emukule
- Ramatham Muwadda Kateregga
- Simon Namwanja
- Fahad Kawooya
- Ibrahim Kiyemba
- Hakeem Ssekumba
- Tom Masiko
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Geoffrey Sserunkuma
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 6: Onduparaka FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Derrick Emukule
- Ramatham Muwadda Kateregga
- Simon Namwanja
- Fahad Kawooya
- Ibrahim Kiyemba
- Ayub Kisalita
- Tom Masiko
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Karim Ndugwa
- Krizestom Ntambi
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 7: Wakiso Giants FC 2-1 Mbarara City FC
Goals scored by Tom Masiko and Kirizestom Ntambi
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Derrick Emukule
- Simon Namwanja
- Fahad Kawooya
- Hassan Wasswa Dazo
- Ibrahim Kiyemba
- Ayub Kisalita
- Tom Masiko
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
- Karim Ndugwa
- Krizestom Ntambi
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 8: SC Villa 2-0 Wakiso Giants FC
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Derrick Emukule
- Hassan Wasswa Dazo
- Simon Namwanja
- Fahad Kawooya
- Ibrahim Kiyemba
- Hakeem Ssenkumba
- Tom Masiko
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
- Karim Ndugwa
- Krizestom Ntambi
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 9: Wakiso Giants FC 2-1 Proline FC
Goals scored by Viane Ssekajugo (Brace)
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- William Katende
- Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga
- Aggrey Madoi
- Swaib Mudde
- Hassan Wasswa Dazo
- Ivan Kiweewa
- Hakeem Ssenkumba
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Amos Muwonge
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 10: Police FC 2-1 Wakiso Giants FC
Goal scored by Viane Ssekajugo
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Yasin Mugabi
- Ibrahim Kiyemba
- Aggrey Madoi
- Swaib Mudde
- Hassan Wasswa Dazo
- Hakeem Ssenkumba
- Muwadda Mawejje
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Amos Muwonge
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 11: Wakiso Giants FC 0-3 Express FC
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Yasin Mugabi
- Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga
- Hassan Wasswa Dazo
- Simon Namwanja
- Fahad Kawooya
- Swaib Mudde
- Hakeem Ssenkumba
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
- Geoffrey Sserunkuma
- Muwadda Mawejje
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 12: Vipers SC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Yasin Mugabi
- Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga
- Simon Namwanja
- Fahad Kawooya
- Swaib Mudde
- Hakeem Ssenkumba
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Kirizestom Ntambi
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
- Geoffrey Sserunkuma
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 13: Wakiso Giants FC 2-1 Busoga United FC
Goals scored by Viane Ssekajugo and Karim Ndugwa
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Yasin Mugabi
- Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga
- Simon Namwanja
- Fahad Kawooya
- Swaib Mudde
- Hakeem Ssenkumba
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Amos Muwonge
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
- Geoffrey Sserunkuma
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 14: Kyetume FC 0-3 Wakiso Giants FC
Goals scored by Amos Muwonge, Viane Ssekajugo and Karim Ndugwa
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Derrick Emukule
- Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga
- Simon Namwanja
- Fahad Kawooya
- Swaib Mudde
- Ivan Kiweewa
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Amos Muwonge
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
- Geoffrey Sserunkuma
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 15: Maroons FC 2-2 Wakiso Giants FC
Goals scored by Karim Ndugwa (Brace)
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Derrick Emukule
- Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga
- Simon Namwanja
- Fahad Kawooya
- Swaib Mudde
- Ivan Kiweewa
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Amos Muwonge
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
- Karim Ndugwa
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 16: Wakiso Giants FC 1-2 Police FC
Goal scored by Geoffrey Sserunkuma
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Yasin Mugabi
- Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga
- Aggrey Madoi
- Fahad Kawooya
- Hassan Wasswa Dazo
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Hakeem Ssenkumba
- Ivan Kiweewa
- Geoffrey Sserunkuma
- Viane Ssekajugo
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
Match 17: Mbarara City FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Derrick Emukule
- Ibrahim Kiyemba
- Alex Komakech
- Fahad Kawooya
- Hassan Wasswa Dazo
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Ivan Ssebuguzi
- Ivan Kiweewa
- Geoffrey Sserunkuma
- Viane Ssekajugo
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
Match 18: Wakiso Giants FC 1-0 Onduparaka FC
Goal scored Viane Ssekajugo
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Derrick Emukule
- Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga
- Alex Komakech
- Swaib Mudde
- Hassan Wasswa Dazo
- Ayub Kisalita
- Ivan Ssebuguzi
- Karim Ndugwa
- Amos Muwonge
- Viane Ssekajugo
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
Match 19: BUL FC 0-0 Wakiso Giants FC
Wakiso Giants FC
- Derrrick Emukule
- Ramathan Muwadda Katergga
- Alex Komakech
- Swaib Mudde
- Hassan Wasswa Dazo
- Ayub Kisalita
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Tom Masiko
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
- Karim Ndugwa
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 20: Wakiso Giants FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC
Goal scored by Andrew Kyambadde (Own goal)
Wakiso Giants FC
- Derrick Emukule
- Geriga Atendele
- Alex Komakech
- Swaib Mudde
- Hassan Wasswa Dazo
- Ibrahim Faizul Anini
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Tom Masiko
- Geoffrey Sserunkuma
- Viane Ssekajugo
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
Match 21: Tooro United FC 0-0 Wakiso Giants FC
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- William Katende
- Geriga Atendele
- Alex Komakech
- Swaib Mudde
- Hassan Wasswa Dazo
- Ibrahim Faizul Anini
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Tom Masiko
- Karim Ndugwa
- Viane Ssekajugo
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
Match 22: Wakiso Giants FC 2-1 Maroons FC
Goals scored by Viane Ssekajugo and Tom Masiko
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Derrick Emukule
- Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga
- Alex Komakech
- Swaib Mudde
- Hassan Wasswa Dazo
- Lawrence Bukenya
- Tom Masiko
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
- Amos Muwonge
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 23: Wakiso Giants FC 1-1 Kyetume FC
Goal scored by Gadaffi Wahab
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Derrick Emukule
- Geriga Atendele
- Alex Komakech
- Swaib Mudde
- Hassan Wasswa Dazo
- Hakeem Ssenkumba
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Tom Masiko
- Karim Ndugwa
- Amos Muwonge
- Hassan Ssenyonjo
Match 24: Busoga United FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Derrick Emukule
- Geriga Atendele
- Alex Komakech
- Swaib Mudde
- Hassan Wasswa Dazo
- Ibrahim Faizul Anini
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Hassan Ssenynjo
- Geoffrey Sserunkuma
- Amos Muwonge
- Viane Ssekajugo
Match 25: Wakiso Giants FC 0-0 Vipers SC
Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI
- Derrick Emukule
- Geriga Atendele
- Alex Komakech
- Swaib Mudde
- Ayub Kisalita
- Ibrahim Faizul Anini
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Geoffrey Sserunkuma
- Karim Ndugwa
- Amos Muwonge
- Hassan Ssenyonjo