You have probably been in a vehicle on a tarmac road and seen what appears to be a pool of water glimmering ahead. However, what is baffling is the closer you get to this water puddled on the road is the more you realize that there isn’t actually any. It is the same thing that happens in the desert where you see water over a nearby sand dune.

The little Science (Physics) I know refers to the aforementioned scenario as a mirage. A naturally occurring optical phenomenon in which light rays bend via refraction to produce a displaced image of distant objects or the sky.

According to NewWheel.com, the reflective illusion is caused by refraction. While light passes in a straight line through a medium of uniform density like air, it refracts when it passes from one medium into another — like when you look through a glass of water. This is because light rays travel slower and at different angles through mediums of different densities, which means that even passing through areas of the same medium that have different densities can affect light’s path.

Therefore, in the case of the “water on the road,” because the air directly above the road is hotter, it causes light rays from the sky to bend and wind up aiming at your pupils. Thus, you can’t see the road ahead and instead see wavy splotches of reflective surface instead — what would normally look like a pool of water.

This is the explanation of what Wakiso Giants FC has been in their debut season in the top tier league. Of course, for many teams that have just won promotion, their realistic ambition is to maintain their status and fend off relegation. However, for the Purple Sharks the expectations were a bit different given the investment that was made.

The pomp and hype that Wakiso Giants FC carried from the FUFA Big League convinced many that they were up for a good show in the top tier league. While still in the second division, the Purple Sharks would have a capacity attendance at Kyabazinga stadium in Jinja where they hosted their home games, not because entrance was free of charge but they attracted the attention of almost everyone.

The marque signings made as they began their journey to the Uganda Premier League was equally a good reason to raise eyebrows. Players like Mansoor Mutumba, Isaac Ntege, Clinton Kamugisha, Ivan Kiweewa and Fahad Kawooya ditched the top league to go and play for the money bags in the lower division.

When goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi and Hakim Ssenkumba returned from their short stints in Zambia, they opted to join Wakiso Giants FC.

Even after earning the berth to the Uganda Premier League, more players were lured to join the Purple Sharks. Veteran forward Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Kirizestom Ntambi joined from Zambia and Ethiopia respectively, Tom Masiko, Ibrahim Kiyemba and Duncan Sseninde all arrived from Vipers SC on loan while Viane Ssekajugo, Hassan Ssenyonjo and Aggrey Madoi also arrived.

Prior to the start of the season, Wakiso Giants FC launched their new home at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (WAKKISHA) after giving it a facelift to fit the standards. In addition, the Club announced the arrival of a state of the art bus.

Like the Bible story of Moses who led the Israelites from slavery but never reached the promised land, Ibrahim Kirya who guided Wakiso Giants FC to the Uganda Premier League was replaced by Kefa Kisala who had an immediate task of assembling the aforementioned players into a formidable team.

Not so long ago, Sports Club Victoria University was established almost in the same way, buying off KASE FC in 2011, easing through the FUFA Big League before shaking the table of giants.

It should be noted that while still in the lower division, they signed SC Villa captain Dennis Iguma for a reported fee of $10,000. And when they gained promotion, they attracted the crème de la cream of Ugandan players with the likes of Benjamin Ochan, Martin Mpuuga, Murushid Jjuko, Bernard Agele, Caesar Sapeo, Matthew Odongo among others joining them. Then under, Morley Byekwaso, the University side went ahead to win the Nile Basin Cup in 2014 before adding a Uganda Cup title a year later.

However, by 2017, the team that had set the pace in the league was no more, going defunct after getting relegated during the 2015/16 season.

The debut season has not been rosy for the Purple Sharks leaving many to ponder whether they will survive the trend of teams that pop up with full force and go back in a similar way.

Kisala failed to execute the task and was sacked after 11 games in charge. His successor, Livingstone Mbabazi could only last for six games and he was replaced by Deo Sserwadda on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Breakdown of Wakiso Giant’s performance in the league this season

Games played -25

Wins – 8

Draws – 6

Losses – 11

Goals for – 24

Goals against – 27

Points – 30

Match 1: KCCA FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Yasin Mugabi

Ramatham Muwadda Kateregga

Simon Namwanja

Fahad Kawooya

Ibrahim Kiyemba

Hakeem Ssekumba

Tom Masiko

Ivan Kiweewa

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 2: Wakiso Giants FC 3-1 URA FC

Goals scored by Tom Masiko, Karim Ndugwa (Brace)

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Yasin Mugabi

Ramatham Muwadda Kateregga

Simon Namwanja

Fahad Kawooya

Ibrahim Kiyemba

Hakeem Ssekumba

Tom Masiko

Lawrence Bukenya

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 3: Wakiso Giants FC 1-0 Tooro United FC

Goal scored by Viane Ssekajugo

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Derrick Emukule

Ramatham Muwadda Kateregga

Simon Namwanja

Fahad Kawooya

Ibrahim Kiyemba

Hakeem Ssekumba

Tom Masiko

Lawrence Bukenya

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 4: Bright Stars FC 1-1 Wakiso Giants FC

Goal scored by Tom Masiko

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Yasin Mugabi

Ramatham Muwadda Kateregga

Simon Namwanja

Fahad Kawooya

Ibrahim Kiyemba

Hakeem Ssekumba

Tom Masiko

Lawrence Bukenya

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 5: Wakiso Giants FC 0-1 BUL FC

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Derrick Emukule

Ramatham Muwadda Kateregga

Simon Namwanja

Fahad Kawooya

Ibrahim Kiyemba

Hakeem Ssekumba

Tom Masiko

Lawrence Bukenya

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 6: Onduparaka FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Derrick Emukule

Ramatham Muwadda Kateregga

Simon Namwanja

Fahad Kawooya

Ibrahim Kiyemba

Ayub Kisalita

Tom Masiko

Lawrence Bukenya

Karim Ndugwa

Krizestom Ntambi

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 7: Wakiso Giants FC 2-1 Mbarara City FC

Goals scored by Tom Masiko and Kirizestom Ntambi

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Derrick Emukule

Simon Namwanja

Fahad Kawooya

Hassan Wasswa Dazo

Ibrahim Kiyemba

Ayub Kisalita

Tom Masiko

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Karim Ndugwa

Krizestom Ntambi

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 8: SC Villa 2-0 Wakiso Giants FC

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Derrick Emukule

Hassan Wasswa Dazo

Simon Namwanja

Fahad Kawooya

Ibrahim Kiyemba

Hakeem Ssenkumba

Tom Masiko

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Karim Ndugwa

Krizestom Ntambi

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 9: Wakiso Giants FC 2-1 Proline FC

Goals scored by Viane Ssekajugo (Brace)

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

William Katende

Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga

Aggrey Madoi

Swaib Mudde

Hassan Wasswa Dazo

Ivan Kiweewa

Hakeem Ssenkumba

Lawrence Bukenya

Amos Muwonge

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 10: Police FC 2-1 Wakiso Giants FC

Goal scored by Viane Ssekajugo

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Yasin Mugabi

Ibrahim Kiyemba

Aggrey Madoi

Swaib Mudde

Hassan Wasswa Dazo

Hakeem Ssenkumba

Muwadda Mawejje

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Lawrence Bukenya

Amos Muwonge

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 11: Wakiso Giants FC 0-3 Express FC

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Yasin Mugabi

Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga

Hassan Wasswa Dazo

Simon Namwanja

Fahad Kawooya

Swaib Mudde

Hakeem Ssenkumba

Lawrence Bukenya

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Muwadda Mawejje

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 12: Vipers SC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Yasin Mugabi

Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga

Simon Namwanja

Fahad Kawooya

Swaib Mudde

Hakeem Ssenkumba

Lawrence Bukenya

Kirizestom Ntambi

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 13: Wakiso Giants FC 2-1 Busoga United FC

Goals scored by Viane Ssekajugo and Karim Ndugwa

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Yasin Mugabi

Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga

Simon Namwanja

Fahad Kawooya

Swaib Mudde

Hakeem Ssenkumba

Lawrence Bukenya

Amos Muwonge

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 14: Kyetume FC 0-3 Wakiso Giants FC

Goals scored by Amos Muwonge, Viane Ssekajugo and Karim Ndugwa

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Derrick Emukule

Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga

Simon Namwanja

Fahad Kawooya

Swaib Mudde

Ivan Kiweewa

Lawrence Bukenya

Amos Muwonge

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 15: Maroons FC 2-2 Wakiso Giants FC

Goals scored by Karim Ndugwa (Brace)

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Derrick Emukule

Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga

Simon Namwanja

Fahad Kawooya

Swaib Mudde

Ivan Kiweewa

Lawrence Bukenya

Amos Muwonge

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Karim Ndugwa

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 16: Wakiso Giants FC 1-2 Police FC

Goal scored by Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Yasin Mugabi

Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga

Aggrey Madoi

Fahad Kawooya

Hassan Wasswa Dazo

Lawrence Bukenya

Hakeem Ssenkumba

Ivan Kiweewa

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Viane Ssekajugo

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Match 17: Mbarara City FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Derrick Emukule

Ibrahim Kiyemba

Alex Komakech

Fahad Kawooya

Hassan Wasswa Dazo

Lawrence Bukenya

Ivan Ssebuguzi

Ivan Kiweewa

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Viane Ssekajugo

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Match 18: Wakiso Giants FC 1-0 Onduparaka FC

Goal scored Viane Ssekajugo

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Derrick Emukule

Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga

Alex Komakech

Swaib Mudde

Hassan Wasswa Dazo

Ayub Kisalita

Ivan Ssebuguzi

Karim Ndugwa

Amos Muwonge

Viane Ssekajugo

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Match 19: BUL FC 0-0 Wakiso Giants FC

Wakiso Giants FC

Derrrick Emukule

Ramathan Muwadda Katergga

Alex Komakech

Swaib Mudde

Hassan Wasswa Dazo

Ayub Kisalita

Lawrence Bukenya

Tom Masiko

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Karim Ndugwa

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 20: Wakiso Giants FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC

Goal scored by Andrew Kyambadde (Own goal)

Wakiso Giants FC

Derrick Emukule

Geriga Atendele

Alex Komakech

Swaib Mudde

Hassan Wasswa Dazo

Ibrahim Faizul Anini

Gadaffi Wahab

Tom Masiko

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Viane Ssekajugo

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Match 21: Tooro United FC 0-0 Wakiso Giants FC

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

William Katende

Geriga Atendele

Alex Komakech

Swaib Mudde

Hassan Wasswa Dazo

Ibrahim Faizul Anini

Lawrence Bukenya

Tom Masiko

Karim Ndugwa

Viane Ssekajugo

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Match 22: Wakiso Giants FC 2-1 Maroons FC

Goals scored by Viane Ssekajugo and Tom Masiko

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Derrick Emukule

Ramathan Muwadda Kateregga

Alex Komakech

Swaib Mudde

Hassan Wasswa Dazo

Lawrence Bukenya

Tom Masiko

Gadaffi Wahab

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Amos Muwonge

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 23: Wakiso Giants FC 1-1 Kyetume FC

Goal scored by Gadaffi Wahab

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Derrick Emukule

Geriga Atendele

Alex Komakech

Swaib Mudde

Hassan Wasswa Dazo

Hakeem Ssenkumba

Gadaffi Wahab

Tom Masiko

Karim Ndugwa

Amos Muwonge

Hassan Ssenyonjo

Match 24: Busoga United FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI

Derrick Emukule

Geriga Atendele

Alex Komakech

Swaib Mudde

Hassan Wasswa Dazo

Ibrahim Faizul Anini

Gadaffi Wahab

Hassan Ssenynjo

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Amos Muwonge

Viane Ssekajugo

Match 25: Wakiso Giants FC 0-0 Vipers SC

Wakiso Giants FC Starting XI