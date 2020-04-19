Youngsters that have so far impressed in the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League

The Uganda Premier League is on standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has left many activities including the beautiful game affected.

The season in Uganda had gone on a break to allow the national team prepare for the CHAN 2020 finals that have since been postponed and was meant to return on May 5th but that won’t be possible as the country is still on lockdown.

But with five rounds to complete the season, lots of youngsters had impressed so far and Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga takes a look at the standout performers.

Gavin Kizito Mugweri – SC Villa

John Batanudde | Kawowo Sports Kizito was always going to be a part of Edward Kaziba’s plans, after playing a key role for the U-17 and U-20 national teams in the Afcon and Cecafa tournaments. The centre-back stepped up to the league with confidence, dislodging experienced Moses Kiggundu at the heart of defence to partner with skipper Asuman Alishe. Kizito is an excellent game reader, agile and unrelenting and until his departure for a failed move abroad, his partnership with Alishe had been key for the Jogoos. He is a graduate of the SC Villa Junior League side that has produced among others Salim Abdallah, Benson Muhindo, Charles Lwanga and Bobosi Byaruhanga among others.

AbdulKarim Watambala – Vipers SC

John Batanudde | Kawowo Sports Watambala has established himself as a key figure for the league log leaders this season with robust performances in the middle of the pack. The left footed central midfielder’s performances have put him in high stead and earned him a call to the local based national team getting some game time in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup. A technical footballer, energetic, fast and willing worker who was arguably the Venoms’ best player at the time they ran over almost every opponent in the first round.

Abdallah Salim – SC Villa

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports The Jogoos have history of producing gifted attacking midfielders, which is where Salim has been deployed since progressing through the club’s youth ranks although most of his appearances are off the bench. Salim is a confident lad with the ball at his feet, fearless to take on any opponent and has eye for a defence splitting pass. Every time things haven’t gone well for the Jogoos, he is the player they look to from the bench to turn the game around and he has done so excellently.

Moses Aliro – KCCA FC

John Batanudde | Kawowo Sports Aliro was always going to be a part of Mike Mutebi’s plans on return to the club, after playing a key role in the youth setup before he left the club. Aliro is versatile enough to play as a right back, right wingback, right attacking midfield and at times central midfield and has the speed to track back and help the defence. He isn’t as technical as most of the KCCA youth products but his understanding of the game is top notch.

Hassan Ssenyonjo – Wakiso Giants

Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports Ssenyonjo is a product of the famous U-17 side under Matia Lule a few years ago and is only in his first season in the top division. The midfielder has played in every game so far, making 24 starts and making three assists. He is a technically gifted intelligent and energetic midfielder with the versatility to play wide and through the middle. Besides, he is a leaders and one of the captains at the club that has lots of experienced players. Ssenyonjo’s performances didn’t go unnoticed as he was summoned for national duty for the Africa Nations Championship that has since been postponed.

Hakim Kiwanuka – Proline FC

John Batanudde | Kawowo Sports Skill, pace and an eye for goal. Kiwanuka has been Proline’s standout performer despite their disappointing return to the top flight. He can ably play on either side of wings and also behind the main striker and if moulded properly, will be a hit.

Bobosi Byaruhanga – Vipers SC

John Batanudde | Kawowo Sports Simple and tidy. Byaruhanga was first spotted by SC Villa youth coach Phillip Ssozi before he moved from Villa Park to Kitende where he graduated from the Vipers youth side to the senior team. At the moment, Byaruhanga could be the league’s master of long but accurate defence splitting passes and the biggest beneficiary has been Fahad Bayo. The big midfielder’s positional sense is awesome and his game intelligence is undoubted.

Ismail Mugulusi – Busoga United

Busoga United FC Media Isma Mugulusi scored the lone strike as Busoga United beat Kyetume 1-0 He is quick and skilled and full of confidence. Mugulusi is a product of the famous Jinja SS youth side that has of recent produced a number of good players including Joel Madondo among others. Mugulusi can ably play on the right as an inverted winger, on the left as a conventional winger and/or behind the leading striker — causing havoc.

Andrew Kiwanuka – Express FC

Express FC Media Andrew Kiwanuka in action for Express FC. Kiwanuka was arguably the most important player for Express at the back in the first round. He is the reason coaches even opted to play skipper Disan Galiwango in an advanced role. The lanky youngster is calm and composed at the heart of defence and also has the ability to play in a defensive midfield role.

Kenneth Ssemakula – Busoga United

The U-20 international has been a key figure in the Busoga United defence since the turn of the year.

It’s no coincidence that the club’s best form this season has come in games where he appeared including being part of four clean sheets in the last five games.

He is a technically gifted footballer who is equally comfortable in central midfield or central defence and if he continues to play like this, the future is bright.