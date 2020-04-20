Whether KCCA FC go ahead to win this season’s league title (that is if the league resumes), head coach Mike Hillary Mutebi will reflect on this campaign as his toughest since returning to Lugogo in 2015. The League table standings indicate they have a realistic chance to snatch the crown from leaders Vipers SC who are just four points adrift with five games to go. Besides, they are also still in contention for the Uganda Cup title as they seek to win it for a record 11th time. KCCA FC is one of the teams that had already made the cut for the quarterfinal phase. That alone would give an impression that the Kasasiro Boys have had quite a run in the domestic competitions.

However, a critical analysis of what the Lugogo-based side have gone through this season points in a different direction. A campaign that has exposed their weaknesses and perhaps a reason for the staunch fans to worry about their future.

Mutebi has on numerous occasions stressed that the quality of players and level of competition this season is below 45% and I buy his argument entirely. If you look at both Vipers SC and KCCA FC, the two teams contending for the championship, their quality has fallen. This eventually cuts across the entire league.

There is no doubt that KCCA FC have struggled this season due to a number of factors. The 50 points garnered from the 25 games played is actually the second least tally for Mutebi in the said games since his return in 2015.

Here is a look at how KCCA FC has been performing by the 25th league game mark since 2015

2015/16 season

Games Played -25

Wins -15

Draws -6

Losses- 4

Goals for – 36

Goals against – 17

Points – 51

2016/17 season

Games played – 25

Wins – 15

Draws -6

Losses – 4

Goals for – 47

Goals against – 23

Points – 51

2017/18 season

Games Played – 25

Wins -13

Draws – 9

Losses -3

Goals for – 43

Goals against – 16

Points – 48

2018/19 season

Games Played – 25

Wins – 15

Draws -8

Losses – 2

Goals for – 47

Goals against – 20

Points – 53

2019/20 season

Games played -25

Wins – 15

Draws – 5

Losses – 5

Goals for – 42

Goals against – 21

Points – 50

Therefore, this season’s performance is just two points above their worst campaign under Mutebi (2017/18) where KCCA FC collected 48. Actually, they eventually lost the league title to Vipers SC.

KCCA FC has been inconsistent this season failing to put up a string of good displays like it has been the case in the past. Their longest winning streak this season has 5 wins. Of course that would be a good return given the trends in the league but even in games where they have earned maximum points, their display on pitch has sometimes been wanting.

This drives me to another key point about the quality of players KCCA FC has this season. It is always easy to say all Ugandan players are at the same level and what matters is motivation and environment. Yes, I agree but in my opinion Mutebi doesn’t have the same quality of players like he has had. The departure of Timothy Awany, Patrick Kaddu and Allan Kyambadde left gaping holes and the replacements have not been as good as their predecessors.

John Revita and Samuel Kato have tried to do the job at the heart of defence but neither of the two has the quality of Awany as a centre back. And for the latter, it took him time to gain the confidence and composure since crossing over from Kibuli SS. Actually he had the likes of Habib Kavuma to learn from. Unfortunately for Kato, a player I rate highly by the way has been thrown into the deep end with little or no experience. This explains why he is still erratic.

Kaddu needed polishing to improve on what he had offered at Kira Young and Maroons FC. He spent his first season as an under study of Derrick Nsibambi and Muhammad Shaban. However, because KCCA FC don’t have such kind of players this season, Mutebi has been forced to take a gamble on youngsters like Sadat Anaku and Sam Ssenyonjo. It is not surprising that the team has hugely relied on Mike Mutyaba as the realistic source for goals but he has struggled with injuries. Erisa Ssekisambu struggled at the start but has greatly improved and has been one of the best performers for KCCA FC this season.

Nigerian import John Odumegwu who should have been a direct replacement for Kaddu has struggled to settle in at Lugogo and has opted to score more off the pitch.

It is therefore not surprising that besides Mutyaba and Allan Okello(now at Paradou AC) who have 7 and 6 goals respectively, left-back Mustafa Kizza is the next top scorer for KCCA FC with 5.

There has been also an unending injury crisis at the club thus affecting the performance of KCCA FC. Muzamir Mutyaba has been in and out of the squad, Ibrahim Saddam Juma just returned towards the end of the season, Julius Poloto was just return from a long term injury while Jackson Nunda as expected has oscillated between return and the sick bay. Therefore, Mutebi has not had a full squad at his disposal to probably make a better case.

There is also a school of thought which believes Mutebi has achieved it all and thus the curve has started to fall. He seems to be in a comfort zone and not shaken at all given the success he has brought to the club in the last five years. A maiden domestic double for KCCA FC, reaching the group stages of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup and recently winning the CECAFA Kagame Cup. This out rightly makes him the best KCCA FC Manager. But the big question is whether he has reached the point of satiety or not?

Performance of KCCA FC this season in the league

Match 1: KCCA FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC

Goal scored by Allan Okello

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Musa Ramathan

Mustafa Kizza

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Gift Ali

Jackson Nunda

Muzamir Mutyaba

Mike Mutyaba

Allan Okello

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 2: Busoga United FC 0-1 KCCA FC

Goal scored by Mustafa Kizza

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Musa Ramathan

Mustafa Kizza

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Gift Ali

Jackson Nunda

Muzamir Mutyaba

Mike Mutyaba

Allan Okello

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 3: Tooro United FC 1-0 KCCA FC

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Musa Ramathan

Eric Ssenjobe

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Nicholas Kasozi

Jackson Nunda

Keziron Kizito

Mike Mutyaba

Allan Okello

John Odumegwu

Match 4: KCCA FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC

Goal scored by Steven Sserwadda

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Musa Ramathan

Mustafa Kizza

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Gift Ali

Joseph Kafumbe

Simon Sserunkuma

John Odumegwu

Allan Okello

Keziron Kizito

Match 5: BUL FC 3-0 KCCA FC

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Peter Magambo

Mustafa Kizza

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Gift Ali

Nicholas Kasozi

Simon Sserunkuma

Mike Mutyaba

Keziron Kizito

Sadat Anaku

Match 6: KCCA FC 4-0 Onduparaka FC

Goals scored by Mike Mutyaba (hat trick) and Sadat Anaku

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Peter Magambo

Mustafa Kizza

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Nicholas Kasozi

Simon Sserunkuma

Keziron Kizito

Mike Mutyaba

Allan Okello

Sadat Anaku

Match 7: Maroons FC 1-3 KCCA FC

Goals scored by John Odumegwu, Mustafa Kizza and Mike Mutyaba

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Musa Ramathan

Mustafa Kizza

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Gift Ali

Keziron Kizito

Sadat Anaku

Mike Mutyaba

Allan Okello

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 8: KCCA FC 3-2 Police FC

Goals scored Jackson Nunda (Brace) and Erisa Ssekisambu

KCCA FC Starting XI

Jamil Maliyamungu

Musa Ramathan

Herbert Achai

Samuel Kato

Hassan Musana

Gift Ali

Jackson Nunda

Keziron Kizito

Mike Mutyaba

Steven Sserwadda

John Odumegwu

Match 9: Express FC 1-3 KCCA FC

Goals scored by Mike Mutyaba, Sadat Anaku and Muhammad Yiga (own goal)

KCCA FC Satrting XI

Jamil Maliyamungu

Filbert Obenchan

Mustafa Kizza

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Gift Ali

Jackson Nunda

Muzamir Mutyaba

Mike Mutyaba

Sadat Anaku

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 10: KCCA FC 1-0 Vipers SC

Goal scored by Muzamir Mutyaba

KCCA FC Starting XI

Jamil Maliyamungu

Filbert Obenchan

Mustafa Kizza

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Gift Ali

Jackson Nunda

Muzamir Mutyaba

Mike Mutyaba

Keziron Kizito

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 11: KCCA FC 1-1 URA FC

Goal scored by Allan Okello

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Filbert Obenchan

Mustafa Kizza

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Gift Ali

John Odumegwu

Muzamir Mutyaba

Mike Mutyaba

Allan Okello

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 12: KCCA FC 5-2 Kyetume FC

Goals scored by Sam Ssenyonjo, Mike Mutyaba, Mustafa Kizza, Allan Okello and Muzamir Mutyaba

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Filbert Obenchan

Mustafa Kizza

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Gift Ali

Sam Ssenyonjo

Muzamir Mutyaba

Mike Mutyaba

Allan Okello

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 13: Mbarara City FC 2-1 KCCA FC

Goal scored by Sam Ssenyonjo

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Filbert Obenchan

Herbert Achai

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Gift Ali

Keziron Kizito

Muzamir Mutyaba

Mike Mutyaba

Sam Ssenyonjo

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 14: KCCA FC 4-1 SC Villa

Goals scored by Erisa Ssekisambu, Mustafa Kizza, Allan Okello and Joseph Kafumbe

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Musa Ramathan

Mustafa Kizza

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Gift Ali

Joseph Kafumbe

Muzamir Mutyaba

Sam Ssenyonjo

Allan Okello

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 15: KCCA FC 4-0 Proline FC

Goals scored by Allan Okello(Brace), Sam Ssenyonjo and Nicholas Kasozi

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Musa Ramathan

Mustafa Kizza

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Gift Ali

Nicholas Kasozi

Joseph Kafumbe

Sam Ssenyonjo

Allan Okello

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 16: KCCA FC 1-0 Mbarara City FC

Goal scored by Filbert Obenchan

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Musa Ramathan

Herbert Achai

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Gift Ali

Nicholas Kasozi

Muzamir Mutyaba

Mike Mutyaba

Joseph Kafumbe

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 17: Bright Stars FC 2-1 KCCA FC

Goal scored by Muzamir Mutyaba

KCCA FC Starting XI

Jamil Maliyamungu

Filbert Obenchan

Joseph Kafumbe

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Gift Ali

Steven Sserwadda

John Odumegwu

Mike Mutyaba

Herbert Achai

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 18: KCCA FC 1-0 Tooro United FC

Goal scored by Sunday Opio

KCCA FC Satrting XI

Jamil Maliyamungu

Filbert Obenchan

Hassan Musana

Samuel Kato

John Revita

Gift Ali

Herbert Achai

Steven Sserwadda

Mike Mutyaba

Sunday Opio

Sadat Anaku

Match 19: Kyetume FC 0-2 KCCA FC

Goals scored by Erisa Ssekisambu and Sadat Anaku

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Peter Magambo

Mustafa Kizza

Moses Aliro

John Revita

Gift Ali

Herbert Achai

Julius Poloto

Mike Mutyaba

Sadat Anaku

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 20: URA FC 2-1 KCCA FC

Goal scored by Herbert Achai

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Musa Ramathan

Mustafa Kizza

Peter Magambo

John Revita

Gift Ali

Herbert Achai

Julius Poloto

Mike Mutyaba

Moses Aliro

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 21: KCCA FC 2-1 Maroons FC

Goals scored by Mike Mutyaba and Erisa Ssekisambu

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Filbert Obenchan

Mustafa Kizza

Hassan Musana

Peter Magambo

Gift Ali

Keziron Kizito

Herbert Achai

Mike Mutyaba

Moses Aliro

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 22: Vipers SC 0-0 KCCA FC

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Musa Ramathan

Mustafa Kizza

Filbert Obenchan

Peter Magambo

Gift Ali

Keziron Kizito

Muzamir Mutyaba

Mike Mutyaba

Moses Aliro

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 23: KCCA FC 1-1 Express FC

Goal scored by Mustafa Kizza

KCCA FC Starting XI

Charles Lukwago

Musa Ramathan

Mustafa Kizza

Samuel Kato

Filbert Obenchan

Gift Ali

Saddam Ibrahim Juma

Keziron Kizito

Sadat Anaku

Moses Aliro

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 24: Police FC 0-1 KCCA FC

Goal scored by Herbert Achai

KCCA FC Starting XI

Ali Mwerusi

Filbert Obenchan

Moses Aliro

Samuel Kato

Peter Magambo

Gift Ali

Herbert Achai

Muzamir Mutyaba

Sadat Anaku

Julius Poloto

Erisa Ssekisambu

Match 25: KCCA FC 0-0 Proline FC

KCCA FC Starting XI