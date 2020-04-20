Whether KCCA FC go ahead to win this season’s league title (that is if the league resumes), head coach Mike Hillary Mutebi will reflect on this campaign as his toughest since returning to Lugogo in 2015. The League table standings indicate they have a realistic chance to snatch the crown from leaders Vipers SC who are just four points adrift with five games to go. Besides, they are also still in contention for the Uganda Cup title as they seek to win it for a record 11th time. KCCA FC is one of the teams that had already made the cut for the quarterfinal phase. That alone would give an impression that the Kasasiro Boys have had quite a run in the domestic competitions.
However, a critical analysis of what the Lugogo-based side have gone through this season points in a different direction. A campaign that has exposed their weaknesses and perhaps a reason for the staunch fans to worry about their future.
Mutebi has on numerous occasions stressed that the quality of players and level of competition this season is below 45% and I buy his argument entirely. If you look at both Vipers SC and KCCA FC, the two teams contending for the championship, their quality has fallen. This eventually cuts across the entire league.
There is no doubt that KCCA FC have struggled this season due to a number of factors. The 50 points garnered from the 25 games played is actually the second least tally for Mutebi in the said games since his return in 2015.
Here is a look at how KCCA FC has been performing by the 25th league game mark since 2015
2015/16 season
- Games Played -25
- Wins -15
- Draws -6
- Losses- 4
- Goals for – 36
- Goals against – 17
- Points – 51
2016/17 season
- Games played – 25
- Wins – 15
- Draws -6
- Losses – 4
- Goals for – 47
- Goals against – 23
- Points – 51
2017/18 season
- Games Played – 25
- Wins -13
- Draws – 9
- Losses -3
- Goals for – 43
- Goals against – 16
- Points – 48
2018/19 season
- Games Played – 25
- Wins – 15
- Draws -8
- Losses – 2
- Goals for – 47
- Goals against – 20
- Points – 53
2019/20 season
- Games played -25
- Wins – 15
- Draws – 5
- Losses – 5
- Goals for – 42
- Goals against – 21
- Points – 50
Therefore, this season’s performance is just two points above their worst campaign under Mutebi (2017/18) where KCCA FC collected 48. Actually, they eventually lost the league title to Vipers SC.
KCCA FC has been inconsistent this season failing to put up a string of good displays like it has been the case in the past. Their longest winning streak this season has 5 wins. Of course that would be a good return given the trends in the league but even in games where they have earned maximum points, their display on pitch has sometimes been wanting.
This drives me to another key point about the quality of players KCCA FC has this season. It is always easy to say all Ugandan players are at the same level and what matters is motivation and environment. Yes, I agree but in my opinion Mutebi doesn’t have the same quality of players like he has had. The departure of Timothy Awany, Patrick Kaddu and Allan Kyambadde left gaping holes and the replacements have not been as good as their predecessors.
John Revita and Samuel Kato have tried to do the job at the heart of defence but neither of the two has the quality of Awany as a centre back. And for the latter, it took him time to gain the confidence and composure since crossing over from Kibuli SS. Actually he had the likes of Habib Kavuma to learn from. Unfortunately for Kato, a player I rate highly by the way has been thrown into the deep end with little or no experience. This explains why he is still erratic.
Kaddu needed polishing to improve on what he had offered at Kira Young and Maroons FC. He spent his first season as an under study of Derrick Nsibambi and Muhammad Shaban. However, because KCCA FC don’t have such kind of players this season, Mutebi has been forced to take a gamble on youngsters like Sadat Anaku and Sam Ssenyonjo. It is not surprising that the team has hugely relied on Mike Mutyaba as the realistic source for goals but he has struggled with injuries. Erisa Ssekisambu struggled at the start but has greatly improved and has been one of the best performers for KCCA FC this season.
Nigerian import John Odumegwu who should have been a direct replacement for Kaddu has struggled to settle in at Lugogo and has opted to score more off the pitch.
It is therefore not surprising that besides Mutyaba and Allan Okello(now at Paradou AC) who have 7 and 6 goals respectively, left-back Mustafa Kizza is the next top scorer for KCCA FC with 5.
There has been also an unending injury crisis at the club thus affecting the performance of KCCA FC. Muzamir Mutyaba has been in and out of the squad, Ibrahim Saddam Juma just returned towards the end of the season, Julius Poloto was just return from a long term injury while Jackson Nunda as expected has oscillated between return and the sick bay. Therefore, Mutebi has not had a full squad at his disposal to probably make a better case.
There is also a school of thought which believes Mutebi has achieved it all and thus the curve has started to fall. He seems to be in a comfort zone and not shaken at all given the success he has brought to the club in the last five years. A maiden domestic double for KCCA FC, reaching the group stages of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup and recently winning the CECAFA Kagame Cup. This out rightly makes him the best KCCA FC Manager. But the big question is whether he has reached the point of satiety or not?
Performance of KCCA FC this season in the league
Match 1: KCCA FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC
Goal scored by Allan Okello
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Musa Ramathan
- Mustafa Kizza
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- Jackson Nunda
- Muzamir Mutyaba
- Mike Mutyaba
- Allan Okello
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 2: Busoga United FC 0-1 KCCA FC
Goal scored by Mustafa Kizza
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Musa Ramathan
- Mustafa Kizza
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- Jackson Nunda
- Muzamir Mutyaba
- Mike Mutyaba
- Allan Okello
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 3: Tooro United FC 1-0 KCCA FC
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Musa Ramathan
- Eric Ssenjobe
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Nicholas Kasozi
- Jackson Nunda
- Keziron Kizito
- Mike Mutyaba
- Allan Okello
- John Odumegwu
Match 4: KCCA FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC
Goal scored by Steven Sserwadda
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Musa Ramathan
- Mustafa Kizza
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- Joseph Kafumbe
- Simon Sserunkuma
- John Odumegwu
- Allan Okello
- Keziron Kizito
Match 5: BUL FC 3-0 KCCA FC
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Peter Magambo
- Mustafa Kizza
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- Nicholas Kasozi
- Simon Sserunkuma
- Mike Mutyaba
- Keziron Kizito
- Sadat Anaku
Match 6: KCCA FC 4-0 Onduparaka FC
Goals scored by Mike Mutyaba (hat trick) and Sadat Anaku
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Peter Magambo
- Mustafa Kizza
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Nicholas Kasozi
- Simon Sserunkuma
- Keziron Kizito
- Mike Mutyaba
- Allan Okello
- Sadat Anaku
Match 7: Maroons FC 1-3 KCCA FC
Goals scored by John Odumegwu, Mustafa Kizza and Mike Mutyaba
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Musa Ramathan
- Mustafa Kizza
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- Keziron Kizito
- Sadat Anaku
- Mike Mutyaba
- Allan Okello
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 8: KCCA FC 3-2 Police FC
Goals scored Jackson Nunda (Brace) and Erisa Ssekisambu
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Jamil Maliyamungu
- Musa Ramathan
- Herbert Achai
- Samuel Kato
- Hassan Musana
- Gift Ali
- Jackson Nunda
- Keziron Kizito
- Mike Mutyaba
- Steven Sserwadda
- John Odumegwu
Match 9: Express FC 1-3 KCCA FC
Goals scored by Mike Mutyaba, Sadat Anaku and Muhammad Yiga (own goal)
KCCA FC Satrting XI
- Jamil Maliyamungu
- Filbert Obenchan
- Mustafa Kizza
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- Jackson Nunda
- Muzamir Mutyaba
- Mike Mutyaba
- Sadat Anaku
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 10: KCCA FC 1-0 Vipers SC
Goal scored by Muzamir Mutyaba
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Jamil Maliyamungu
- Filbert Obenchan
- Mustafa Kizza
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- Jackson Nunda
- Muzamir Mutyaba
- Mike Mutyaba
- Keziron Kizito
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 11: KCCA FC 1-1 URA FC
Goal scored by Allan Okello
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Filbert Obenchan
- Mustafa Kizza
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- John Odumegwu
- Muzamir Mutyaba
- Mike Mutyaba
- Allan Okello
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 12: KCCA FC 5-2 Kyetume FC
Goals scored by Sam Ssenyonjo, Mike Mutyaba, Mustafa Kizza, Allan Okello and Muzamir Mutyaba
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Filbert Obenchan
- Mustafa Kizza
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- Sam Ssenyonjo
- Muzamir Mutyaba
- Mike Mutyaba
- Allan Okello
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 13: Mbarara City FC 2-1 KCCA FC
Goal scored by Sam Ssenyonjo
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Filbert Obenchan
- Herbert Achai
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- Keziron Kizito
- Muzamir Mutyaba
- Mike Mutyaba
- Sam Ssenyonjo
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 14: KCCA FC 4-1 SC Villa
Goals scored by Erisa Ssekisambu, Mustafa Kizza, Allan Okello and Joseph Kafumbe
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Musa Ramathan
- Mustafa Kizza
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- Joseph Kafumbe
- Muzamir Mutyaba
- Sam Ssenyonjo
- Allan Okello
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 15: KCCA FC 4-0 Proline FC
Goals scored by Allan Okello(Brace), Sam Ssenyonjo and Nicholas Kasozi
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Musa Ramathan
- Mustafa Kizza
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- Nicholas Kasozi
- Joseph Kafumbe
- Sam Ssenyonjo
- Allan Okello
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 16: KCCA FC 1-0 Mbarara City FC
Goal scored by Filbert Obenchan
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Musa Ramathan
- Herbert Achai
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- Nicholas Kasozi
- Muzamir Mutyaba
- Mike Mutyaba
- Joseph Kafumbe
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 17: Bright Stars FC 2-1 KCCA FC
Goal scored by Muzamir Mutyaba
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Jamil Maliyamungu
- Filbert Obenchan
- Joseph Kafumbe
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- Steven Sserwadda
- John Odumegwu
- Mike Mutyaba
- Herbert Achai
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 18: KCCA FC 1-0 Tooro United FC
Goal scored by Sunday Opio
KCCA FC Satrting XI
- Jamil Maliyamungu
- Filbert Obenchan
- Hassan Musana
- Samuel Kato
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- Herbert Achai
- Steven Sserwadda
- Mike Mutyaba
- Sunday Opio
- Sadat Anaku
Match 19: Kyetume FC 0-2 KCCA FC
Goals scored by Erisa Ssekisambu and Sadat Anaku
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Peter Magambo
- Mustafa Kizza
- Moses Aliro
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- Herbert Achai
- Julius Poloto
- Mike Mutyaba
- Sadat Anaku
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 20: URA FC 2-1 KCCA FC
Goal scored by Herbert Achai
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Musa Ramathan
- Mustafa Kizza
- Peter Magambo
- John Revita
- Gift Ali
- Herbert Achai
- Julius Poloto
- Mike Mutyaba
- Moses Aliro
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 21: KCCA FC 2-1 Maroons FC
Goals scored by Mike Mutyaba and Erisa Ssekisambu
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Filbert Obenchan
- Mustafa Kizza
- Hassan Musana
- Peter Magambo
- Gift Ali
- Keziron Kizito
- Herbert Achai
- Mike Mutyaba
- Moses Aliro
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 22: Vipers SC 0-0 KCCA FC
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Musa Ramathan
- Mustafa Kizza
- Filbert Obenchan
- Peter Magambo
- Gift Ali
- Keziron Kizito
- Muzamir Mutyaba
- Mike Mutyaba
- Moses Aliro
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 23: KCCA FC 1-1 Express FC
Goal scored by Mustafa Kizza
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Charles Lukwago
- Musa Ramathan
- Mustafa Kizza
- Samuel Kato
- Filbert Obenchan
- Gift Ali
- Saddam Ibrahim Juma
- Keziron Kizito
- Sadat Anaku
- Moses Aliro
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 24: Police FC 0-1 KCCA FC
Goal scored by Herbert Achai
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Ali Mwerusi
- Filbert Obenchan
- Moses Aliro
- Samuel Kato
- Peter Magambo
- Gift Ali
- Herbert Achai
- Muzamir Mutyaba
- Sadat Anaku
- Julius Poloto
- Erisa Ssekisambu
Match 25: KCCA FC 0-0 Proline FC
KCCA FC Starting XI
- Ali Mwerusi
- Filbert Obenchan
- Moses Aliro
- Samuel Kato
- Peter Magambo
- Saddam Ibrahim Juma
- Herbert Achai
- Keziron Kizito
- Sadat Anaku
- Eric Ssenjobe
- Julius Poloto