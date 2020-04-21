Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu has announced two more committees; Masaza cup competitions probe committee as well as the rules and regulations review committee.

Owek.Ssekabembe made the announcement on Tuesday, 21st April 2020 during a press briefing held at Nican hotel gardens in Sseguku, Katale off the Entebbe – Kampala Highway.

He was flanked by the Masaza cup organizing committee chairman Sulaiman Ssejjengo, also the Ndejje Division Urban council mayor, committee members Faridah Bongole and Adam Ssematiko as well as the media.

Owek.Ssekabembe hinted on the essence for the 2019 Masaza Cup review so as to reflect upon all the regularities which will be put right prior to kick off of this year’s championship.

There are defects merited the attention of the sports ministry and organizing committee since they contravene the objectives of the Buganda Masaza Cup tournament and the brand. The 5 member probe committee will investigate the irregularities and report back within 30 days to ensure effective and efficient management of the tournament to the satisfaction of all the stakeholders Owek.Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Recreation and Lesiure

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Former USPA President Sabiiti Muwanga

The chairperson of the probe committee is Muwanga Sabiiti, a former president of the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) with the secretary as Bernard Bainamani.

There three committee members are;Sp Rita Nampoza, Peterson KayimaMagoba and retired sports journalist Fred Kiyingi Musisi.

The rules and regulations review committee has Bernard Bainamani as chairperson.

This committee has six members; Frank Kyazze, Harunah Kyobe, Ruth Nalwanga, Dan Mwanje, Richard Kirabira and Festus Kirumira..

Joel Muyita Bernard Bainamani will chair the rules and regulations committee

The rules and regulations review committee has been instituted to review this year’s competitions regulations in a bid to harmonize the competition rules and regulations with the contemporary football changes that rhyme with the 2020 competition’s theme “Teams sustainability”.

This committee has 14 days to complete the exercise as all football stakeholders will be consulted.

In the same vein, despite the lock down because of the Corona-virus pandemic, the sports ministry and masaza cup organizing committee will continue organizing and coordinating the competition through digital means,

“As we face the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety and well-being of all Uganda remains our priority. Let us follow the directives put in place by the Government and I reiterate our commitment to the furtherance of our sports programs this year as soon as the lock-down is lifted. Stay home, stay safe. Protect yourself and your loved ones, COVID-19 kills” Owek. Ssekabembe added.

This latest development comes at a time majority of the 18 Masaza team chiefs have officially announced their respective working committees.

The teams continue to prepare behind the scenes with player recruitment and other man power beefing up.

Last season, Bulemeezi won their second championship following a hard fought 1-0 win in a well contested finale at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (after extra time).

The Masaza football cup tournament was reinstated in 2004 and it has grown through leaps and bounds.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the proud sponsors.

Masaza Cup Competition Probe Committee:

Chairperson: Muwanga Sabiitti

Muwanga Sabiitti Secretary: Bernard Bainamani

Bernard Bainamani Members:Sp Rita Nampoza, Peterson Kayima Magoba, Fred Kiyingi Musisi

Rules and Regulations Review committee: