Nitty Gritty of Centenary Bank’s offer:

Protective gear worth Ug.Shs 100 Million to upcountry Health Centers and Hospitals

UGX 90 Million worth of Protective Gear to National Taskforce

Cash contribution of UGX 10 Million through Uganda Bankers Association

Centenary Bank, Uganda’s largest Commercial Microfinance bank contributed Ug. Shs 200 Million to the COVID-19 National Taskforce team to help aide the government’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

The Bank that serves a quarter of the total banking population in the country has contributed protective gear to upcountry Health Centres and hospitals valued at UGX 100 million, protective gear worth UGX 90 million to the National Taskforce.

This will be the frontline medical teams and a cash contribution of UGX 10 million through the Uganda Bankers Association (UBA) – the umbrella body for commercial banks in Uganda for other necessary supplies.

Commenting on the bank’s contribution, the Managing Director Mr. Fabian Kasi expressed the bank’s compassion for the families whose loved ones have been infected with the virus and extended gratitude to the Almighty God for using the medical professionals to ensure recovery of the confirmed cases.

We cannot thank you enough for the great work done so far, we have witnessed recoveries and observed stable medical conditions of those patients who tested positive. We believe that the protective gear will go a long way in ensuring that the fight put up by our medical teams and the Government continues to yield the desired results as we have already seen – we are proud of you!” As a people’s bank, we always seek for the right opportunities through which we can reach out and socially support our customers and Ugandan at large, and today, we have taken a step to show solidarity with the people of Uganda, among whom are our dear customers who may have been affected in one way or another. Mr. Fabian Kasi, Centenary Bank Managing Director

NICHOLAS ONEAL L-R Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut, the Minister in Charge of General Duties receiving Ushs 200 Million Dummy Cheque from Mr. Fabian Kasi, Managing Director Centenary Bank, Mr. Gustavo Bwochi, Chairman Centenary Bank, and Professor John Ddumba Ssentamu, Chairman Centenary Bank Group.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut, the Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Prime Minister’s office remarked that, “We appreciate Centenary Bank’s generous contribution that will aid the COVID-19 National Taskforce in conducting the various activities and providing medical teams countrywide with safe working conditions as they fight the pandemic.”

“With your contribution and those from many others we believe that the fight against COVID-19 will be won especially because our frontline teams have been given the necessary support,” Hon. Okurut added.

“I also wish to extend our utmost gratitude to all the individuals, businesses and organizations that have made contributions during this period,” she stated, adding that, “This pandemic is one not to be taken lightly given its global effect and we therefore need to work together to achieve our desired goals.”

Beyond this contribution, and in a bid to support its customers in this period, Centenary Bank has gone further to make consideration for reviewing and restructuring loans of its customers whose businesses are affected, waived charges for bank account to mobile wallet transfers and for withdraws of UGX 50,000 and below done at CenteAgent locations and ATMs countrywide.

The bank has also increased its CenteMobile loan limit and repayment period from UGX 2 million to UGX 5 million for a period of 1 to 3 months.

The bank urges it customers and the general public to take necessary precautions during this period in accordance with Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization guidelines, in order to remain healthy and stay safe.

World-wide, there are 2557993 Coronavirus cases, 177688 deaths and 695336 recoveries.

Of these, 1684969 are currently infected patients, 1627687 are in mild condition as 57282 critically ill.

In Uganda, there are 61 cases. 38 have fully recovered and discharged from the hospitals and 23 active cases.