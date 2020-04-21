For any team that wins promotion to a better level/division, the ultimate target is to maintain the new status they have attained. And it is not any different in the Uganda Premier League where many of the teams that have been promoted in the last years have found themselves fighting relegation in their debut campaign.

Last season, all the three teams that got promoted eventually returned to the FUFA Big League. These included Nyamityobora FC, Paidha Black Angels and Ndejje University FC. Actually, since the 2010/11 season, of the 27 teams that have relegated, 10 had gotten promoted in that very season.

These include;

2010/11 Season

Gulu United FC

2011/12 Season

Hoima-Busia FC

2012/13 Season

Aurum Roses FC

2013/14 Season

Christian Restoration Organisation (CRO) FC

2014/15 Season

KJT-Rwenshama FC

2015/16 Season

Maroons FC

2017/18 Season

Masavu FC

2018/19 Season

Nyamityobora FC, Ndejje University FC and Paidha Black Angels FC

Therefore, it would not be overstating to say, Kyetume’s realistic target in their debut season was to remain in the Uganda Premier League.

The first thing they did was to keep the bulk of experienced players that guided them to the ‘promised land.’ These have been vital in helping them to fend off the relegation monster. Veteran striker who has four top scorer gongs to his name in the league has played a key role scoring eight goals, with six coming in the second round.

Skipper Vincent Kayizzi has equally been a vital player for the Slaughters given his experience. Jonathan Mugabi, Isaac Kirabira, Patrick Ochan and Salim Sowedi are the other experienced players on the team.

30 points with 5 games to end the season doesn’t give a guarantee that Kyetume FC will survive relegation given the fact that they are just 6 points above the red line but you cannot fail to highlight the kind of fight put up.

Goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa has been another important player for the Mukono-based outfit. He is arguably the best player for Kyetume FC this season and in my opinion he has a big shout in the shot-stopper of the season contest.

At least no goalkeeper/ out-field player as won as many man of the match accolades like Mutakubwa who has five. These are games where he literally helped Kyetume FC secure points save for the 1-0 loss to Police FC at the death of the clock. But before Herman Wasswa converted from a stoppage time penalty for Police FC, he had made several saves and despite the team losing, he was named man of the match.

Games where Mutakubwa has been named man of the match

Proline FC (Home and Away)

Police FC (Away)

Wakiso Giants FC (Away)

URA FC (Home)

It is thus not surprising that he has been earning a call to the national team in the recent engagements.

Challenge

Kyetume FC lacks proper structures like most of the teams in Uganda and this will affect them going forward if they don’t change. The fact that Jackson Mayanja left the club at the start of the season and moved to Tanzania to coach KMC FC then returned a few months later paints the picture. George Nsimbe was thrown out for Mayanja to return. He was in charge for a few games, promoted to the capacity of the team manager and Alex Isabirye is now the head coach.

Below is a breakdown of Kyetume’s league games

Match 1: Kyetume FC 1-0 SC Villa

Goal scored by Cephus Kambugu

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Julius Ntambi

Samson Mutyaba

Benon Tahomera

Jonathan Mugabi

Isaac Kirabira

Deo Isejja

Patrick Ochan

Robert Ssentongo

Cephus Kambugu

Vincent Kayizzi

Match 2: Maroon FC 1-0 Kyetume FC

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Julius Ntambi

Samson Mutyaba

Benon Tahomera

Jonathan Mugabi

Isaac Kirabira

Deo Isejja

Patrick Ochan

Robert Ssentongo

Cephus Kambugu

Vincent Kayizzi

Match 3: URA FC 0-0 Kyetume FC

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Salim Sowedi

Julius Ntambi

Steven Sande

Benon Tahomera

Jonathan Mugabi

Isaac Kirabira

Julius Lule

Seif Batte

Robert Ssentongo

Cephus Kambugu

Vincent Kayizzi

Match 4: Kyetume FC 0- 1 Police FC

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Salim Sowedi

Julius Ntambi

Steven Sande

Benon Tahomera

Samson Mutyaba

Isaac Kirabira

Julius Lule

Noel Nasasira

Robert Ssentongo

Seif Batte

Vincent Kayizzi

Match 5: Tooro United FC 0-2 Kyetume FC

Goals scored by Sharif Ssaka and Vincent Kayizzi

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Yusuf Ssaka

Samson Mutyaba

Benon Tahomera

Steven Sande

Isaac Kirabira

Julius Lule

Sharif Ssaka

Noel Nasasira

Seif Batte

Vincent Kayizzi

Match 6: Kyetume FC 0-1 Express FC

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Steven Kagoda

Samson Mutyaba

Philemon Lutaaya

Yusuf Ssaka

Isaac Kirabira

Julius Lule

Sharif Ssaka

Seif Batte

Noel Nasasira

Vincent Kayizzi

Match 7: Bright Stars FC 0-1 Kyetume FC

Goal scored by Sharif Ssaka

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Julius Ntambi

Samson Mutyaba

Benon Tahomera

Steven Sande

Julius Lule

Deo Isejja

Sharif Ssaka

Seif Batte

Noel Nasasira

Vincent Kayizzi

Match 8: Kyetume FC 1-0 Proline FC

Goal scored by Robert Ssentongo

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Julius Ntambi

Samson Mutyaba

Benon Tahomera

Steven Sande

Isaac Kirabira

Deo Isejja

Julius Lule

Robert Ssentongo

Sharif Ssaka

Vincent Kayizzi

Match 9: Kyetume FC 1-2 Vipers SC

Goal scored by Robert Ssentongo

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Julius Ntambi

Samson Mutyaba

Benon Tahomera

Steven Sande

Isaac Kirabira

Julius Lule

Patrick Ochan

Robert Ssentongo

Yusuf Ssaka

Vincent Kayizzi

Match 10: BUL FC 2-0 Kyetume FC

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Julius Ntambi

Jonathan Mugabi

Benon Tahomera

Steven Sande

Isaac Kirabira

Deo Isejja

Julius Lule

Robert Ssentongo

Sharif Ssaka

Vincent Kayizzi

Match 11: Kyetume FC 2-1 Busoga United FC

Goals scored by Noel Nasasira and Jonathan Mugabi

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Julius Ntambi

Samson Mutyaba

Dennis Lubowa

Jonathan Mugabi

Julius Lule

Deo Isejja

Sharif Ssaka

Robert Ssentongo

Noel Nasasira

Sande Steven

Match 12: Onduparaka FC 7-1 Kyetume FC

Goal scored by Deo Isejja

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Salim Sowedi

Julius Ntambi

Philemon Lutaaya

Benon Tahomera

Jonthan Mugabi

Julius Lule

Patrick Ochan

Deo Isejja

Robert Ssentongo

Dennis Lubowa

Sharif Ssaka

Match 13: Kyetume FC 0-3 Wakiso Giants FC

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Steven Sande

Samson Mutyaba

Benon Tahomera

Jonathan Mugabi

Julius Lule

Deo Isejja

Sharif Ssaka

Robert Ssentongo

Noel Nasasira

Vincent Kayizzi

Match 14: Mbarara City FC 2-0 Kyetume FC

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Steven Kagoda

Philemon Lutaaya

Benon Tahomera

Jonathan Mugabi

Rahmatah Kagimu

Ibrahim Kazindula

Baker Buyala

Sharif Ssaka

Cephus Kambugu

Vincent Kayizzi

Match 15: KCCA FC 5-2 Kyetume FC

Goals scored by Steven Sande and Dennis Lubowa

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Steven Sande

Samson Mutyaba

Benon Tahomera

Jonathan Mugabi

Isaac Kirabira

Deo Isejja

Rahmatah Kagimu

Baker Buyala

Sharif Ssaka

Vincent Kayizzi

Match 16: Vipers SC 1-0 Kyetume FC

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Martin Othieno

Sande Steven

Samson Mutyaba

Benon Tahomera

Jonathan Mugabi

Julius Lule

Deo Isejja

Ibrahim Kazindula

Robert Ssentongo

Cephus Kambugu

Dennis Lubowa

Match 17: Kyetume FC 3-0 Tooro United FC

Walkover after Tooro United FC fielded an ineligible player

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Julius Ntambi

Emmanuel Obua

Benon Tahomera

Jonathan Mugabi

Julius Lule

Deo Isejja

Noel Nasasira

Robert Ssentongo

Cephus Kambugu

Ibrahim Kazindula

Match 18: Police FC 1-0 Kyetume FC

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Sande Steven

Emmanuel Obua

Benon Tahomera

Jonathan Mugabi

Julius Lule

Samson Mutyaba

Steven Kagoda

Robert Ssentongo

Fahe Michael Angu

Deo Isejja

Match 19: Kyetume FC 0-2 KCCA FC

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Steven Sande

Emmanuel Obua

Benon Tahomera

Jonathan Mugabi

Julius Lule

Deo Isejja

Steven Kagoda

Charles Musoke

Cephus Kambugu

Dennis Lubowa

Match 20: Proline FC 0-1 Kyetume FC

Goal scored by Robert Ssentongo

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Emmanuel Obua

Charles Musoke

James Ssemambo

Jonathan Mugabi

Julius Lule

Deo Isejja

Feni Ali

Robert Ssentongo

Rahmatah Kagimu

Vincent Kayizzi

Match 21: Kyetume FC 1-1 URA FC

Goal scored by Robert Ssentongo

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Emmanuel Obua

Charles Musoke

Benon Tahomera

Jonathan Mugabi

Julius Lule

Dennis Lubowa

Feni Ali

Robert Ssentongo

Rahmatah Kagimu

Dan Bilikwalira

Match 22: Kyetume FC 4-3 Mbarara City FC

Goals scored by Robert Ssentongo (brace), Feni Ali and Deo Isejja

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Salim Sowedi

Emmanuel Obua

Charles Musoke

Benon Tahomera

Jonathan Mugabi

Baker Buyala

Deo Isejja

Feni Ali

Robert Ssentongo

Rahmatah Kagimu

Vincent Kayizzi

Match 23: Wakiso Giants FC 1-1 Kyetume FC

Goal scored by Feni Ali

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Emmanuel Obua

Charles Musoke

Benon Tahomera

Jonathan Mugabi

Noel Nasasira

Deo Isejja

Feni Ali

Robert Ssentongo

Rahmatah Kagimu

Baker Buyala

Match 24: Kyetume FC 3-2 Onduparaka FC

Goals scored by Robert Ssentongo (brace) and Baker Buyala

Kyetume FC Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa

Emmanuel Obua

Charles Musoke

Dan Bilikwalira

Philemon Lutaaya

Julius Lule

Baker Buyala

Feni Ali

Robert Ssentongo

Rahmatah Kagimu

Vincent Kayizzi

Match 25: Busoga United FC 1-0 Kyetume FC

Kyetume FC Starting XI