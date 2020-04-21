For any team that wins promotion to a better level/division, the ultimate target is to maintain the new status they have attained. And it is not any different in the Uganda Premier League where many of the teams that have been promoted in the last years have found themselves fighting relegation in their debut campaign.
Last season, all the three teams that got promoted eventually returned to the FUFA Big League. These included Nyamityobora FC, Paidha Black Angels and Ndejje University FC. Actually, since the 2010/11 season, of the 27 teams that have relegated, 10 had gotten promoted in that very season.
These include;
2010/11 Season
- Gulu United FC
2011/12 Season
- Hoima-Busia FC
2012/13 Season
- Aurum Roses FC
2013/14 Season
- Christian Restoration Organisation (CRO) FC
2014/15 Season
- KJT-Rwenshama FC
2015/16 Season
- Maroons FC
2017/18 Season
- Masavu FC
2018/19 Season
- Nyamityobora FC, Ndejje University FC and Paidha Black Angels FC
Therefore, it would not be overstating to say, Kyetume’s realistic target in their debut season was to remain in the Uganda Premier League.
The first thing they did was to keep the bulk of experienced players that guided them to the ‘promised land.’ These have been vital in helping them to fend off the relegation monster. Veteran striker who has four top scorer gongs to his name in the league has played a key role scoring eight goals, with six coming in the second round.
Skipper Vincent Kayizzi has equally been a vital player for the Slaughters given his experience. Jonathan Mugabi, Isaac Kirabira, Patrick Ochan and Salim Sowedi are the other experienced players on the team.
30 points with 5 games to end the season doesn’t give a guarantee that Kyetume FC will survive relegation given the fact that they are just 6 points above the red line but you cannot fail to highlight the kind of fight put up.
Goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa has been another important player for the Mukono-based outfit. He is arguably the best player for Kyetume FC this season and in my opinion he has a big shout in the shot-stopper of the season contest.
At least no goalkeeper/ out-field player as won as many man of the match accolades like Mutakubwa who has five. These are games where he literally helped Kyetume FC secure points save for the 1-0 loss to Police FC at the death of the clock. But before Herman Wasswa converted from a stoppage time penalty for Police FC, he had made several saves and despite the team losing, he was named man of the match.
Games where Mutakubwa has been named man of the match
- Proline FC (Home and Away)
- Police FC (Away)
- Wakiso Giants FC (Away)
- URA FC (Home)
It is thus not surprising that he has been earning a call to the national team in the recent engagements.
Challenge
Kyetume FC lacks proper structures like most of the teams in Uganda and this will affect them going forward if they don’t change. The fact that Jackson Mayanja left the club at the start of the season and moved to Tanzania to coach KMC FC then returned a few months later paints the picture. George Nsimbe was thrown out for Mayanja to return. He was in charge for a few games, promoted to the capacity of the team manager and Alex Isabirye is now the head coach.
Below is a breakdown of Kyetume’s league games
Match 1: Kyetume FC 1-0 SC Villa
Goal scored by Cephus Kambugu
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Julius Ntambi
- Samson Mutyaba
- Benon Tahomera
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Isaac Kirabira
- Deo Isejja
- Patrick Ochan
- Robert Ssentongo
- Cephus Kambugu
- Vincent Kayizzi
Match 2: Maroon FC 1-0 Kyetume FC
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Julius Ntambi
- Samson Mutyaba
- Benon Tahomera
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Isaac Kirabira
- Deo Isejja
- Patrick Ochan
- Robert Ssentongo
- Cephus Kambugu
- Vincent Kayizzi
Match 3: URA FC 0-0 Kyetume FC
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Salim Sowedi
- Julius Ntambi
- Steven Sande
- Benon Tahomera
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Isaac Kirabira
- Julius Lule
- Seif Batte
- Robert Ssentongo
- Cephus Kambugu
- Vincent Kayizzi
Match 4: Kyetume FC 0- 1 Police FC
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Salim Sowedi
- Julius Ntambi
- Steven Sande
- Benon Tahomera
- Samson Mutyaba
- Isaac Kirabira
- Julius Lule
- Noel Nasasira
- Robert Ssentongo
- Seif Batte
- Vincent Kayizzi
Match 5: Tooro United FC 0-2 Kyetume FC
Goals scored by Sharif Ssaka and Vincent Kayizzi
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Yusuf Ssaka
- Samson Mutyaba
- Benon Tahomera
- Steven Sande
- Isaac Kirabira
- Julius Lule
- Sharif Ssaka
- Noel Nasasira
- Seif Batte
- Vincent Kayizzi
Match 6: Kyetume FC 0-1 Express FC
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Steven Kagoda
- Samson Mutyaba
- Philemon Lutaaya
- Yusuf Ssaka
- Isaac Kirabira
- Julius Lule
- Sharif Ssaka
- Seif Batte
- Noel Nasasira
- Vincent Kayizzi
Match 7: Bright Stars FC 0-1 Kyetume FC
Goal scored by Sharif Ssaka
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Julius Ntambi
- Samson Mutyaba
- Benon Tahomera
- Steven Sande
- Julius Lule
- Deo Isejja
- Sharif Ssaka
- Seif Batte
- Noel Nasasira
- Vincent Kayizzi
Match 8: Kyetume FC 1-0 Proline FC
Goal scored by Robert Ssentongo
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Julius Ntambi
- Samson Mutyaba
- Benon Tahomera
- Steven Sande
- Isaac Kirabira
- Deo Isejja
- Julius Lule
- Robert Ssentongo
- Sharif Ssaka
- Vincent Kayizzi
Match 9: Kyetume FC 1-2 Vipers SC
Goal scored by Robert Ssentongo
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Julius Ntambi
- Samson Mutyaba
- Benon Tahomera
- Steven Sande
- Isaac Kirabira
- Julius Lule
- Patrick Ochan
- Robert Ssentongo
- Yusuf Ssaka
- Vincent Kayizzi
Match 10: BUL FC 2-0 Kyetume FC
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Julius Ntambi
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Benon Tahomera
- Steven Sande
- Isaac Kirabira
- Deo Isejja
- Julius Lule
- Robert Ssentongo
- Sharif Ssaka
- Vincent Kayizzi
Match 11: Kyetume FC 2-1 Busoga United FC
Goals scored by Noel Nasasira and Jonathan Mugabi
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Julius Ntambi
- Samson Mutyaba
- Dennis Lubowa
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Julius Lule
- Deo Isejja
- Sharif Ssaka
- Robert Ssentongo
- Noel Nasasira
- Sande Steven
Match 12: Onduparaka FC 7-1 Kyetume FC
Goal scored by Deo Isejja
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Salim Sowedi
- Julius Ntambi
- Philemon Lutaaya
- Benon Tahomera
- Jonthan Mugabi
- Julius Lule
- Patrick Ochan
- Deo Isejja
- Robert Ssentongo
- Dennis Lubowa
- Sharif Ssaka
Match 13: Kyetume FC 0-3 Wakiso Giants FC
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Steven Sande
- Samson Mutyaba
- Benon Tahomera
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Julius Lule
- Deo Isejja
- Sharif Ssaka
- Robert Ssentongo
- Noel Nasasira
- Vincent Kayizzi
Match 14: Mbarara City FC 2-0 Kyetume FC
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Steven Kagoda
- Philemon Lutaaya
- Benon Tahomera
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Rahmatah Kagimu
- Ibrahim Kazindula
- Baker Buyala
- Sharif Ssaka
- Cephus Kambugu
- Vincent Kayizzi
Match 15: KCCA FC 5-2 Kyetume FC
Goals scored by Steven Sande and Dennis Lubowa
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Steven Sande
- Samson Mutyaba
- Benon Tahomera
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Isaac Kirabira
- Deo Isejja
- Rahmatah Kagimu
- Baker Buyala
- Sharif Ssaka
- Vincent Kayizzi
Match 16: Vipers SC 1-0 Kyetume FC
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Martin Othieno
- Sande Steven
- Samson Mutyaba
- Benon Tahomera
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Julius Lule
- Deo Isejja
- Ibrahim Kazindula
- Robert Ssentongo
- Cephus Kambugu
- Dennis Lubowa
Match 17: Kyetume FC 3-0 Tooro United FC
Walkover after Tooro United FC fielded an ineligible player
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Julius Ntambi
- Emmanuel Obua
- Benon Tahomera
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Julius Lule
- Deo Isejja
- Noel Nasasira
- Robert Ssentongo
- Cephus Kambugu
- Ibrahim Kazindula
Match 18: Police FC 1-0 Kyetume FC
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Sande Steven
- Emmanuel Obua
- Benon Tahomera
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Julius Lule
- Samson Mutyaba
- Steven Kagoda
- Robert Ssentongo
- Fahe Michael Angu
- Deo Isejja
Match 19: Kyetume FC 0-2 KCCA FC
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Steven Sande
- Emmanuel Obua
- Benon Tahomera
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Julius Lule
- Deo Isejja
- Steven Kagoda
- Charles Musoke
- Cephus Kambugu
- Dennis Lubowa
Match 20: Proline FC 0-1 Kyetume FC
Goal scored by Robert Ssentongo
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Emmanuel Obua
- Charles Musoke
- James Ssemambo
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Julius Lule
- Deo Isejja
- Feni Ali
- Robert Ssentongo
- Rahmatah Kagimu
- Vincent Kayizzi
Match 21: Kyetume FC 1-1 URA FC
Goal scored by Robert Ssentongo
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Emmanuel Obua
- Charles Musoke
- Benon Tahomera
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Julius Lule
- Dennis Lubowa
- Feni Ali
- Robert Ssentongo
- Rahmatah Kagimu
- Dan Bilikwalira
Match 22: Kyetume FC 4-3 Mbarara City FC
Goals scored by Robert Ssentongo (brace), Feni Ali and Deo Isejja
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Salim Sowedi
- Emmanuel Obua
- Charles Musoke
- Benon Tahomera
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Baker Buyala
- Deo Isejja
- Feni Ali
- Robert Ssentongo
- Rahmatah Kagimu
- Vincent Kayizzi
Match 23: Wakiso Giants FC 1-1 Kyetume FC
Goal scored by Feni Ali
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Emmanuel Obua
- Charles Musoke
- Benon Tahomera
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Noel Nasasira
- Deo Isejja
- Feni Ali
- Robert Ssentongo
- Rahmatah Kagimu
- Baker Buyala
Match 24: Kyetume FC 3-2 Onduparaka FC
Goals scored by Robert Ssentongo (brace) and Baker Buyala
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Emmanuel Obua
- Charles Musoke
- Dan Bilikwalira
- Philemon Lutaaya
- Julius Lule
- Baker Buyala
- Feni Ali
- Robert Ssentongo
- Rahmatah Kagimu
- Vincent Kayizzi
Match 25: Busoga United FC 1-0 Kyetume FC
Kyetume FC Starting XI
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Emmanuel Obua
- Charles Musoke
- Dennis Lubowa
- Jonathan Mugabi
- Julius Lule
- Ibrahim Kazindula
- Feni Ali
- Robert Ssentongo
- Baker Buyala
- Vincent Kayizzi