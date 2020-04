Busoga United FC has had quite a good run in the league this season. Occupying 4th position on the Uganda Premier League table with 42 points in 25 games, the Jinja based outfit has been one of the best performing teams this season.

Since gaining promotion in 2016, the best point tally for Busoga United FC came in the 2017/18 season where they finished in 5th position on 43 points. This therefore means that with 5 games to the climax of this season, they are just a point short of their best season.

2016/17 Season – 33 points

2017/18 Season – 43 points

2018/19 Season – 41 points

2019/20 Season – 42 points (On-going)

Credit should be given to coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko alias Capello who has been at the club for a long time. He actually guided them to promotion back in 2016 before he was replaced by Alex Isabirye and later Charles Ayieko but bounced back when the latter threw in the towel.

Busoga United FC is not one of those teams with a big squad or the supposedly talented players but Kikomeko has managed to grind out results from the available playing unit.

When the club lost arguably their best striker Joel Madondo to Wydad Casablanca and midfielder Boban Zirintusa who moved to Zambia at the start of the year, many thought they would struggle. In the same breath, defender Isaac Isinde too left but surprisingly, Kikomeko has been able to keep his team together.

In the absence of Madondo, teenage striker Lawrence Tezikya has been able to fill the void, scoring five goals so far. At the heart of defence, Kenneth Ssemakula who just got promoted to the senior team came in as a direct replacement for Isinde. It should be noted that both Tezikya and Ssemakula are products of the school side (Jinja SS) which is also managed by Kikomeko.

And the rest of the squad is littered with a number of players that has been promoted from the team’s Junior side. These include; Jerome Kirya, Isma Mugulusi, Vincent Zziwa and Ivan Wani among others.

Busoga United FC were very active in the transfer market at the start of the season and some of the new signings made have played a key role. Zirintusa added his experience to the midfield and by the time he left for Green Buffaloes, he was the club’s top scorer with 7 goals. Shafik Nana Kakeeto, signed from Express FC added steel to the backline while Wani who returned from Maroons FC offered options on the flanks.

Rogers Omedwa who arrived at the Mighty Arena as a little known shot-stopper from Agape SS has equally performed well in his debut season.

Busoga United FC Signings at the start of the season

Benson Wagima (Bright Stars FC), Rogers Omedwa(Agape SS), Ashraf Batwawula(Butembe FC), Musa Magumba (Jinja SS), Paul Ssekulima(Uganda Martryrs University), Ali Kimera(Mbarara City FC), Ivan Wani(Maroons FC), Shafik Kakeeto(Express FC), Sula Wambede(Heegan FC), Franco Magero Balaba(Mount Kenya), Joseph Ssemwogerere(free agent), Hakim Magombe(BUL FC), Lawrence Tezikya(Busoga United FC, Ibrahim Mugulusi(SC Villa) and Boban Zirintusa

Breakdown of Busoga United’s games

Match 1: Tooro United FC 2-1 Busoga United FC

Goal scored by Dan Ssewava

Busoga United FC Starting XI

Benson Wagima

Douglas Muganga

Ismail Kawawulo

Shafik Nana Kakeeto

Isaac Isinde

George Kasonko

Jerome Kirya

Nelson Mandela

Joel Madondo

Dan Ssewava

Ivan Wani

Match 25: Busoga United FC 1-0 Kyetume FC

Goal scored by Larence Tezikya

Busoga United FC Starting XI