The organizing committee for the 2020 Bika Bya Baganda football tournament confirmed four grounds that will be used prior to the kick-off of the event.

According to the chairperson of the organizing committee for this event,

Hajji Sulaiman Magala the confirmed grounds include Muteesa II Memorial Stadium – Wankulukuku, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium – Wakiso, IUIU Girls Campus – Kabojja and the Lubiri Secondary School playground.

This follows the inspection of the afore-mentioned grounds that were deemed fit to host the matches which are played on a knock-out basis.

“We have inspected a couple of play grounds and confirmed that Muteesa II Memorial Stadium – Wankulukuku, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium – Wakiso, IUIU Girs Campus – Kabojja and the Lubiri Secondary School playground have met the required standards. We shall therefore use these facilities when the tournament kicks off” Hajji Magala clarified.

The chairperson of this organizing committee confirmed that as soon as the COVID-19 lock-down is lifted, then the official kick-off will then be held in Bulemeezi Ssaza at the re-greened Kasana play-ground.

First played in 1950, the Bika Bya Buganda football tournament has grown through leaps and bounds as it is played by only Baganda clans as one of the sports events organized by the Buganda Kingdom to forge unity about the Kabaka’s subjects.

Mbogo were the first winners of this championship. The descendants of Kayiira also won the trophy in 2015 and lately 2019.

Last season, Mbogo piped a 10 man Kkobe 1-0 in the well contested final played at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Mmamba Gabunga are the record winners of the Bika Bya Buganda football tournament with 10 titles to their name (1952, 1956, 1959, 1964, 1965, 1989, 1994, 2003, 2011 and 2014).

As a norm, the Kabaka, His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II graces the official opening and closing matches.

Bika Football Past Winners: