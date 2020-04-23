Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM) has thrown its weight behind the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus in all the markets that mirrors its business footprint both in Africa and other international markets where it operates.

Sanlam is donating US$2.3 million (about Ushs. 8.74 Billion) to support various initiatives to fight the pandemic in Africa and other territories where SEM has a business presence.

There are over 10 000 reported cases of Coronavirus infections in Africa, and over 500 COVID-19 related deaths reported (source: WHO).

The funds are aimed at assisting efforts in ‘flattening the curve’ and to support various initiatives to combat the spread and the impact of the virus and will be used for personal protective equipment (PPEs), contributions to national solidarity funds, food relief and assist schools with e-learning.

Commenting on the donation, SEM CEO, Mr Heinie Werth said each of the 32 countries in Africa as well as other markets Sanlam operates in will be allocated funds for use at the discretion of Sanlam subsidiaries and associate companies in those countries to support initiatives to fight the Coronavirus.

We believe this effort will contribute not only towards the fight against the coronavirus, but also towards securing a sustainable future for all the communities where we do business across the continent. In addition, the country operations may contribute additional funds from their respective businesses to relief efforts. The scale and impact of this pandemic on both Africa’s people and economies can be dire, but if we act in solidarity and collectively, we can contribute to the ongoing efforts to attenuate the impact of COVID-19 Heinie Werth, CEO Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM)

“As a leading pan-African financial services company with a rich history of ‘doing well by doing good’ and good corporate citizenship, we are proactively taking responsibility to support the countries in which we operate to fight COVID-19. We believe that such an unprecedented time of uncertainty as we are now in calls for us to act in order to contain the impact of this scourge. We are confident that our contribution, along with those of like-minded corporates and other donors, will go a long way towards flattening the curve of this virus in Africa and elsewhere” Werth added.

A large number of companies and individuals have donated generously towards the noble cause of helping the vulnerable group in society at a time there is a lock-down communicated by the head of state, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Uganda, like most countries in the world remains in a lock-down as a means to check the spread of this highly contagious deadly disease.

The current lock-down announced by President Museveni will run until 5th May 2020 unless otherwise.

Uganda has recorded 63 cases with 46 recovered patients and 17 who are ill and admitted at special health dispensaries.

In the world, there are 2,656,456 cases in the world. Of these 185, 156 have died and 729,873 fully recovered.