Uganda Baati a member of Safal Group, the largest steel roofing company in Africa, has on Thursday, April 23, 2020 contributed Ushs 100 Million to the Uganda National COVID-19 Response taskforce.

This happened during an event presided over by the Minster in Charge of General Duties, Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut, at the Uganda Baati Offices.

The donation comes on the backdrop of the extended lock-down period in the country as result of the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) that has affected countries globally with over 2.4 million infections and 160,000 deaths according to World Health Organization (WHO).

This has caused world-wide reduction in economic, political and social activities which has also affected Uganda whose population comprises mainly informal business activities.

While addressing the media at the company offices, Dr. Alan Shonubi, the Chairman Board of Directors at Uganda Baati extended his appreciation and vote of thanks to the Ministry of Health, Office of the Prime Minister and the Government for a job well done in combating the pandemic, alluding to the steady progress reflected in the COVID-19 recoveries registered in the country to date versus the new infections.

As a token of our appreciation and Will to join in the fight against COVID-19, Uganda Baati is pleased to contribute Ushs 100 million to support the front-line medical teams country-wide who are at the forefront of fighting the novel corona virus. We know that the pandemic is of concern to everyone including Government, Businesses large and small, communities and individuals and hence we need to proactively join hands to fight the spread of the virus while equipping those at the core of the pandemic war. Dr. Alan Shonubi, the Chairman Board of Directors at Uganda Baati

Upon receiving the contribution, Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut remarked that, “I thank Uganda Baati for its generous contribution towards the COVID-19 National Response Taskforce, through the Ushs 100 million donation which I believe will go a long way in impacting the lives of people in the communities as we continue in this fight to overcome these challenging times while equipping our medical personnel with the appropriate protective gear. We have received overwhelming support from different corporate entities, organizations and individuals, an indication that if we come together for a positive cause, a lot can be achieved to influence the livelihoods and well-being of those adversely affected by the resulting lockdown.” Hon. Okurut commented.

According to Mr. Emmanuel Katongole, the Chairman COVID-19 Taskforce, “The Government has a target of Ushs 170 billion and so far, a total of over Ushs, 5 billion has been collected to date including Uganda Baati’s Ushs. 100 million.” He added that, “We believe that every 1,000 miles begin with a single step and what Uganda Baati has done is a step towards achieving this target and we thank you very much.”

He called upon all corporates and Ugandans to come forward and contribute towards this appeal as a responsibility to achieve minimum effect of COVID-19 on this country.

Mr. George Arodi the Uganda Baati CEO noted that the company’s 4 Corporate Social Investment pillars are: Shelter, Education, Environment and Health and that comes with a responsibility to provide solutions to ongoing issues in the country where they operate.

He observed that, “For instance, on top of this donation today, Uganda Baati has through different initiatives championed improvement of various health projects in Uganda spread across the regions in the country.”

“Through the Chandaria Medical Clinic, we offer medical support directly to improve the health of our neighboring communities affected by poverty through offering treatment to more than 20,000 patients annually,” Mr Arodi further revealed.

Uganda, like most countries in the world remains in a lock-down as a means to mitigate the spread of this highly contagious deadly disease.

The current lock-down announced by the head of state President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will run until 5th May 2020 unless otherwise.

Uganda has recorded 63 cases with 46 recovered patients and 17 who are ill and admitted at special health dispensaries.

In the world, there are 2,656,456 cases in the world. Of these 185, 156 have died and 729,873 fully recovered.