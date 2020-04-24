There is no doubt that Uganda’s two traditional giants, Express FC and SC Villa have oscillated between disorganisation and solace over the last two decades. Whereas they have attained mild success therein, it is a fact that the key challenges have not been solved. This could be partly down to the weak foundation on which they were founded and perhaps also the fact that they have failed to establish themselves as model clubs to the league.
Express FC just like SC Villa has been lurching from crisis to crisis every season. If it’s not about administrative wrangles on who should steer the team forward, it is the fans getting involved in sacking coaches, stadium violence or the club dealing with losing its key players every season.
The list of players who have pullulated at Express FC in the last ten years for instance is endless but because the club has no ability to keep hold of them either because they don’t have binding contracts or they want to seek for ‘greener pastures,’ they end up leaving. Bonny Baingana, Erisa Ssekisambu, Dan Sserunkuma, Saddam Juma, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Taddeoo Lwanga, Allan Kyambadde and John Revita are some of the players that have ditched Wankulukuku to join other teams. In the end, it’s a tale of one step forward and two steps back.
The arrival of Kenneth Kiryowa Kiwanuka in 2018 proved good omen to the Red Eagles who had witnessed the club hit the abyss in the previous season where they had to survive relegation on the last day of the season, thanks to Alfred Lekyu’s strike against Masavu FC.
The city lawyer who is a grandchild to Jolly Joe Kiwanuka, the founder of Express FC provided a fresh breath upon his arrival, first working on setting up the administrative unit of the club that for long was lacking. He managed to bring on board a number of prominent public figures. In no time, the Red Eagles had attracted a number of sponsors including Betway, Equity Bank, Buganda Land Board and Uganda Breweries Limited among others.
Prior to the start of this season, Kiwanuka revealed that the club is working towards having a permanent home. He announced a Memorandum of Understanding between Express FC and Tropical Sports Limited to set up a stadium in Kasanje.
The projected 17,000 capacity stadium will have a training ground, indoor facility for basketball and the rest, swimming pool and hostel, and will be constructed in three phases with the first phase expected to start in June this year.
All that seems glossy and for so many Express FC fans who have been with their team through thick and thin would definitely look to the future with hope.
What has not been sorted however since the arrival of Kiwanuka is the performance of the team on pitch and perhaps this is what matters for the fans. Of course, the transition period would need patience but you cannot shy away from the fact that the quality of football displayed by Express FC has not been impressive.
When the club opted to part ways with Kefa Kisala midway last season and hand the mantle to George Ssimwogerere, many pondered about what he would bring on board. Indeed, their doubts were justified when the club sacked him after a year in charge.
Losing literally the entire team that played last season meant Ssimwogerere had to start this season from scratch. He signed several players with some featuring in the top tier league for the first time while the rest did not have the quality.
The season started with a routine loss away to BUL FC and this seemed to give an indicator of the kind of season that Express FC were headed for. A new squad meant the players needed some time to jell but as the league progressed, there was little hope of improvement.
Besides skipper Disan Galiwango, Frank Kalanda and Frank Ssenyondo who have shouldered the burden of finding goals, the rest of the players have either been inconsistent or below standard.
The return of Wasswa Bossa to Wankulukuku however has brought a sigh of relief at least judging from the five league games he has been in charge, winning three, drawing one and losing the other.
Bossa who was assistant to Sam Ssimbwa as Express FC won the league title in 2012 (their last triumph) without a doubt knows the club in and out and we wait to see what he will do if he is given the chance to assemble his own team.
Express FC League games this season
Match 1: BUL FC 1-0 Express FC
Express fc Starting XI
- Tonny Kyamera
- Sadiq Ssekyembe
- Joshua Musoke
- Hamis Batega
- Martin Kizza
- Hamdan Nsubuga
- Daniel Shabena
- Ivan Ocholit
- Frank Kalanda
- Emma Baffoe
- Disan Galiwango
Match 2: Express FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC
Goal scored by Frank Ssenyondo
Express FC Starting XI
- Joshua Adea
- Sadiq Ssekyembe
- Cyrus Kibande
- Peter Mutebi
- Martin Kizza
- Dennis Sseukwaya
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Frank Kalanda
- Emma Baffoe
- Disan Galiwango
Match 3: Express FC 0-2 Onduparaka FC
Express FC Starting XI
- Joshua Adea
- Cyrus Kibande
- Andrew Kiwanuka
- Martin Kizza
- Joshua Musoke
- Daniel Shabena
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Frank Kalanda
- Emma Baffoe
- Disan Galiwango
Match 4: Mbarara City FC 2-3 Express FC
Goals scored by Daniel Shabena, Hamdan Nsubuga and Frank Kalanda
Express FC Starting XI
- Joshua Adea
- Cyrus Kibande
- Andrew Kiwanuka
- Martin Kizza
- Hamdan Nsubuga
- Daniel Shabena
- Dennis Sserukwaya
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 5: Express FC 0-1 SC Villa
Express FC Starting XI
- Joshua Adea
- Cyrus Kibande
- Andrew Kiwanuka
- Martin Kizza
- Hamdan Nsubuga
- Daniel Shabena
- Dennis Sserukwaya
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 6: Proline FC 2-1 Express FC
Goal scored by Disan Galiwango
Express FC Starting XI
- Tonny Kyamera
- Muhammad Yiga
- Andrew Kiwanuka
- Martin Kizza
- Cyrus Kibande
- Daniel Shabena
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Hamdan Nsubuga
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 7: Express FC 5-3 Police FC
Goals scored by Frank Kalanda (brace), Disan Galiwango, Ivan Ocholit and Frank Ssenyondo
Express FC Starting XI
- Tonny Kyamera
- Muhammad Yiga
- Andrew Kiwanuka
- Martin Kizza
- Cyrus Kibande
- Daniel Shabena
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Isaac Doka
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 8: Kyetume FC 0-1 Express FC
Goal scored by Frank Ssenyondo
Express FC Starting XI
- Tonny Kyamera
- Muhammad Yiga
- Sadiq Ssekyembe
- Martin Kizza
- Cyrus Kibande
- Daniel Shabena
- Isaac Doka
- Hamdan Nsubuga
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 9: Vipers SC 3-0 Express FC
Express FC Starting XI
- Tonny Kyamera
- Muhammad Yiga
- Andrew Kiwanuka
- Martin Kizza
- Hamis Batega
- Daniel Shabena
- Dennis Sserukwaya
- Hamdan Nsubuga
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 10: Express FC 1-2 Busoga United FC
Goal scored by Frank Kalanda
Express FC Starting XI
- Tonny Kyamera
- Muhammad Yiga
- Andrew Kiwanuka
- Martin Kizza
- Hamis Batega
- Daniel Shabena
- Isaac Doka
- Dennis Sserukwaya
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 11: Wakiso Giants FC 0-3 Express FC
Goals scored by Disan Galiwango, Frank Ssenyondo and Frank Kalanda
Express FC Starting XI
- Tonny Kyamera
- Muhammad Yiga
- Andrew Kiwanuka
- Martin Kizza
- David Kakeeto
- Daniel Shabena
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Dennis Sserukwaya
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 12: Express FC 2-2 Maroons FC
Goals scored by Frank Kalanda and Frank Ssenyondo
Express FC Starting XI
- Tonny Kyamera
- Muhammad Yiga
- Andrew Kiwanuka
- Martin Kizza
- David Kakeeto
- Shafik Avemah
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Dennis Sserukwaya
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 13: Express FC 1-3 KCCA FC
Goal scored by Frank Kalanda
Express FC Starting XI
- Tonny Kyamera
- Muhammad Yiga
- Andrew Kiwanuka
- Martin Kizza
- David Kakeeto
- Daniel Shabena
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Dennis Sserukwaya
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 14: Tooro United FC 1-2 Express FC
Goals scored by Disan Galiwango (brace)
Express FC Starting XI
- Tonny Kyamera
- Muhammad Yiga
- Andrew Kiwanuka
- Martin Kizza
- David Kakeeto
- Shafik Avemah
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Dennis Sserukwaya
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 15: URA FC 0-0 Express FC
Express FC Starting XI
- Tonny Kyamera
- Muhammad Yiga
- Sadiq Ssekyembe
- David Kakeeto
- Joseph Zziwa
- Shafik Avemah
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Dennis Sserukwaya
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 16: Busoga United FC 2-0 Express FC
Express FC Starting XI
- Mathias Muwanga
- Muhammad Yiga
- Andrew Kiwanuka
- Joseph Zziwa
- David Kakeeto
- Daniel Shabena
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Dennis Sserukwaya
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 17: Police FC 6-1 Express FC
Goal scored by Disan Galiwango
Express FC Starting XI
- Mathias Muwanga
- Hamdan Nsubuga
- Andrew Kiwanuka
- Joseph Zziwa
- David Kakeeto
- Daniel Shabena
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Dennis Sserukwaya
- Frank Kalanda
- Shafik Avemah
- Disan Galiwango
Match 18: Express FC 3-0 Proline FC
Goals scored by Dennis Sserukwaya, Ivan Ocholit and Arnold Sserunjogi (own goal)
Express FC Starting XI
- Mathias Muwanga
- Muhammad Yiga
- Andrew Kiwanuka
- Martin Kizza
- David Kakeeto
- Daniel Shabena
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Dennis Sserukwaya
- Isaac Doka
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Ivan Ocholit
Match 19: SC Villa 1-0 Express FC
Express FC Starting XI
- Mathias Muwanga
- Muhammad Yiga
- Sadiq Ssekyembe
- Martin Kizza
- David Kakeeto
- Daniel Shabena
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Isaac Doka
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 20: Express FC 0-1 Mbarara City FC
Express FC Starting XI
- Mathias Muwanga
- Muhammad Yiga
- Andrew Kiwanuka
- Martin Kizza
- David Kakeeto
- Daniel Shabena
- Isaac Doka
- Dennis Sserukwaya
- Ivan Ocholit
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 21: Onduparaka FC 0-1 Express FC
Goal scored by Frank Ssenyondo
Express FC Starting XI
- Tonny Kyamera
- Muhammad Yiga
- Hamis Batega
- Martin Kizza
- David Kakeeto
- Daniel Shabena
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Isaac Doka
- Frank Kalanda
- Eric Kambale
- Disan Galiwango
Match 22: Express FC 2-1 Tooro United FC
Goals scored by Frank Ssenyondo and Frank Kalanda
Express FC Starting XI
- Mathias Muwanga
- Andrew Kiwanuka
- Arthur Kiggundu
- Hamis Batega
- Cyrus Kibande
- Martin Kizza
- Daniel Shabena
- Isa Lumu
- Eric Kambale
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 23: KCCA FC 1-1 Express FC
Goal scored by Frank Kalanda
Express FC Starting XI
- Mathias Muwanga
- Isa Lumu
- Arthur Kiggundu
- Cyrus Kibande
- Martin Kizza
- Daniel Shabena
- Isaac Doka
- Eric Kambale
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Disan Galiwango
Match 24: Express FC 1-2 URA FC
Goal scored by Frank Kalanda
Express FC Starting XI
- Mathias Muwanga
- Isa Lumu
- Arthur Kiggundu
- Hamis Batega
- Cyrus Kibande
- Martin Kizza
- Daniel Shabena
- Lawrence Kigonya
- Eric Kambale
- Frank Kalanda
- Isaac Doka
- Disan Galiwango
Match 25: Maroons FC 0-1 Express FC
Goal scored by Frank Kalanda
Express FC Starting XI
- Mathias Muwanga
- Sadiq Ssekyembe
- Arthur Kiggundu
- Cyrus Kibande
- Martin Kizza
- Daniel Shabena
- Isa Lumu
- Eric Kambale
- Frank Kalanda
- Frank Ssenyondo
- Isaac Doka