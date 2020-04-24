There is no doubt that Uganda’s two traditional giants, Express FC and SC Villa have oscillated between disorganisation and solace over the last two decades. Whereas they have attained mild success therein, it is a fact that the key challenges have not been solved. This could be partly down to the weak foundation on which they were founded and perhaps also the fact that they have failed to establish themselves as model clubs to the league.

Express FC just like SC Villa has been lurching from crisis to crisis every season. If it’s not about administrative wrangles on who should steer the team forward, it is the fans getting involved in sacking coaches, stadium violence or the club dealing with losing its key players every season.

The list of players who have pullulated at Express FC in the last ten years for instance is endless but because the club has no ability to keep hold of them either because they don’t have binding contracts or they want to seek for ‘greener pastures,’ they end up leaving. Bonny Baingana, Erisa Ssekisambu, Dan Sserunkuma, Saddam Juma, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Taddeoo Lwanga, Allan Kyambadde and John Revita are some of the players that have ditched Wankulukuku to join other teams. In the end, it’s a tale of one step forward and two steps back.

© Kawowo Sports / AMINAH BABIRYE Ibrahim Saddam Juma in action during his days at Express FC

The arrival of Kenneth Kiryowa Kiwanuka in 2018 proved good omen to the Red Eagles who had witnessed the club hit the abyss in the previous season where they had to survive relegation on the last day of the season, thanks to Alfred Lekyu’s strike against Masavu FC.

The city lawyer who is a grandchild to Jolly Joe Kiwanuka, the founder of Express FC provided a fresh breath upon his arrival, first working on setting up the administrative unit of the club that for long was lacking. He managed to bring on board a number of prominent public figures. In no time, the Red Eagles had attracted a number of sponsors including Betway, Equity Bank, Buganda Land Board and Uganda Breweries Limited among others.

Prior to the start of this season, Kiwanuka revealed that the club is working towards having a permanent home. He announced a Memorandum of Understanding between Express FC and Tropical Sports Limited to set up a stadium in Kasanje.

The projected 17,000 capacity stadium will have a training ground, indoor facility for basketball and the rest, swimming pool and hostel, and will be constructed in three phases with the first phase expected to start in June this year.

All that seems glossy and for so many Express FC fans who have been with their team through thick and thin would definitely look to the future with hope.

What has not been sorted however since the arrival of Kiwanuka is the performance of the team on pitch and perhaps this is what matters for the fans. Of course, the transition period would need patience but you cannot shy away from the fact that the quality of football displayed by Express FC has not been impressive.

When the club opted to part ways with Kefa Kisala midway last season and hand the mantle to George Ssimwogerere, many pondered about what he would bring on board. Indeed, their doubts were justified when the club sacked him after a year in charge.

Losing literally the entire team that played last season meant Ssimwogerere had to start this season from scratch. He signed several players with some featuring in the top tier league for the first time while the rest did not have the quality.

The season started with a routine loss away to BUL FC and this seemed to give an indicator of the kind of season that Express FC were headed for. A new squad meant the players needed some time to jell but as the league progressed, there was little hope of improvement.

Besides skipper Disan Galiwango, Frank Kalanda and Frank Ssenyondo who have shouldered the burden of finding goals, the rest of the players have either been inconsistent or below standard.

The return of Wasswa Bossa to Wankulukuku however has brought a sigh of relief at least judging from the five league games he has been in charge, winning three, drawing one and losing the other.

Bossa who was assistant to Sam Ssimbwa as Express FC won the league title in 2012 (their last triumph) without a doubt knows the club in and out and we wait to see what he will do if he is given the chance to assemble his own team.

