Management of Katwe United Football Club has cried aloud over the delayed sponsorship package allocated to their team.

Club president Hon. Allan Ssewanyana, also the Member of Parliament (MP) representing the people of Makindye West in the national parliament has appealed to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) to quickly release their money.

“Katwe United Football Club is yet to receive their money allocated by the sponsor (StarTimes). We submitted every detail of the club including the correct account number but the money is yet to be reflected onto our accounts” a vocal Ssewanyana, a shadow minister of sports in the opposition Government disclosed.

In the past weeks, FUFA released the sponsorship monies allocated to the top tier Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League (Second division) clubs.

Most of the clubs acknowledged receipt of this money which has been used to clear the outstanding dues of the players and members of staff in this trying period of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ssewanyana remains patient as the Federation seeks clarity on the documentations presented by Katwe United as regards ownership and the bank details.

He has however vowed to seek legal address just in case the money is not handled to his club.

“For a long time, I have been patient as we await that money. If the patience falls out, I will go to the courts of law to help me” he vowed.

FUFA Media Ahmed Hussein and Decolas Kiiza (FUFA Deputy CEO in charge of Football)

FUFA Reacts:

FUFA’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in charge of football Decolas Kiiza pointed to the delay because of Katwe United’s unconvincing documentations.

“Katwe United FC has not received their payment because the account details they submitted are for Katwe Holdings Limited. Then, they are yet to correct this anomaly as advised by finance department” Kiiza replied when contacted by Kawowo Sports.

Each of the 16 Uganda Premier League clubs is entitled to Shs 68,000,000 per season.

As a supplement, StarTimes allocated Shs 10,000,000 to every FUFA Big League club.

Football action is expected to resume moments after the national lock-down because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is lifted by the head of state President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta.

The Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League, FUFA Women Elite League, regional leagues, FUFA Drum, Masaza Cup, Bika Bya Buganda and the Stanbic Uganda Cup competitions are all pending because of the lock-down.