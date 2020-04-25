Mbarara City FC has been forced to start the last two seasons away from home with Kakyeka Stadium failing to meet the demands of the FUFA Club Licensing Committee. This has made the Ankole Lions tramps, hosting their league games at venues like Kavumba Recreation Centre, Bombo Barracks, Wankulukuku and Luzira among others. This season has not been any different from the previous one as the Ankole Lions sought temporary refuge at Maroons Stadium in Luzira and later Bombo Barrakcs. Definitely this has an effect on how the team struggles to hosting games ‘home away from home’ and the expenses that come along for instance accommodation costs.

Besides, the up country teams still command huge crowds during home games and Kakyeka stadium has not been a good hunting ground for many teams. That support alone is a push factor to the team’s performance. As earlier indicated, Mbarara City FC begun the season as hobos but when FUFA granted them a temporary license to return to their fortress towards the end of the first round, they won three games in a row including defeating Onduparaka FC, Kyetume FC and KCCA FC.

Whereas the country still faces a challenge of poor infrastructure (stadia), Mbarara City FC has failed to get a solution to this. Of course, Kakyeka Stadium is under the supervision of the Mbarara District Local government and they hire it out to different people for functions not related to football such as music shows, trade exhibitions and rally sprints. In the end, the playing turf is destroyed. It is therefore upon management of Mbarara City FC to ensure they closely work with the stadium owners to safeguard their interests or keep in a state of wandering from one place to another. Better still, they can seek for an alternative venue on the outskirts of Mbarara town and develop it.

The other key highlight for Mbarara City FC this season has been the poor or lack of decision making within the team’s top brass. And it’s been the case since they won promotion to the league three years ago. Brian Ssenyondo who began the season as the head coach was demoted to the Junior team, a decision he did not obey and decided to step aside. The club appointed Paul Nkata but could only last 21 days and he was shown the exit. Ssenyondo bounced back and brought the team back to the rails but amidst this resurgence, the Club chairman was in talks with other coaches like Wasswa Bbosa and Livingstone Mbabazi. Clearly, this showed lack of respect and trust in Ssenyondo.

Since his return, Ssenyondo has been in charge of 13 league games, winning seven, drawing three and losing only three.

Even with the departure of Paul Mucureezi who moved to Vipers SC at the start of the year, the youthful coach has been able to keep his team together with Brian Aheebwa shouldering the burden of scoring goals. He has eight goals this season and it’s one of the reasons why he was summoned to the Uganda Cranes squad that was preparing for 2020 CHAN.

Jasper Aheebwa, Pisitis Barenga, Solomon Okwlinga, Hillary Mukundane and Ibrahim Orit are some of the other palyers that stood out for Mbarara City FC this season.

With 5 games to the end of the 2019/20 season, Mbarara City FC is 7th on the league table with 36 points.

