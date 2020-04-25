Reports of KCCA’s interest in signing Vipers’ defender Geoffrey Wasswa could have surprised many but not the man himself.

There are ongoing rumours that the reigning league champions have set eyes on signing the versatile defender whose contract is meant to expire at the end of the season.

In a brief interview with Daily Monitor, Wasswa admits he only learnt of such on social media but isn’t astonished in case it’s the reality.

“If indeed KCCA wants me, I don’t think it is a surprise because I think am a good player,” he said before confirming his loyalty to the Venoms at least for now.

“But I’m committed to Vipers because every player has to be committed to the team which pays him.”

Wasswa is one of the highly valued players not only at Vipers but in the league as a whole and it will be foolhardy to think the current table leaders will let him join their rivals without a fight.