It is a public secret that Onduparaka FC has struggled to meet financial obligations this season with players reportedly going months without pay. However, amidst this tough situation, the Arua based outfit has put up a brave fight on pitch.

For a team that had a fairy tale story on their way to reaching the Uganda Premier League, they had won hearts of many football lovers not only in West Nile but across the country. Their debut season (2016/17) saw them bring a new wave in the domestic league that had for long gone into limbo with games played in literally empty stadia. Onduparaka FC portrayed a sense of a community club and the Greenlight stadium would buzz on match days. The fans that thronged the ground truly rallied behind their team and it is not surprising that they ended the season unbeaten at home, humbling giants like SC Villa, KCCA FC and Vipers SC.

The biggest challenge for most of the clubs is meeting players’ salaries but for Onduparaka FC, they hardly experienced this with betting firm, Betway who came on board in 2016 paying the players directly on their accounts. Along the way, MTN also came on board plus several other regional partners.

The Arua based side was able to attract a number of players from Kampala in a bid to bolster their squad and indeed they were a hard nut to crack. Goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato joined them from Bright Stars FC, Ivan Mbowa, Karim Ndugwa and Rajab Kakooza among other but also still maintaining the bulk of the home boys.

In 2018, Betway decided to end their marriage with Onduparaka FC and this seemed to be the start of the financial struggles. Club chairman Benjamin Nyakun and other club officials therefore had to dig deeper into their pockets to keep the team moving. This has definitely had an effect on the ability of the team to hold onto their best players who may not be patient enough when their cut is not coming.

The season started with a mass exodus of players including their key pillars like Ssebwato, Rashid Toha, Gadaffi Gadinho and Viane Ssekajugo. Midway the season, coach Livingstone Mbabazi also ditched them for Wakiso Giants FC and the exit of players continued during the January mid-season transfer window with Caesar Okhuti, Gaddafi Wahab, Vitalis Tabu, Ramathan Dudu, Ibrahim Faizul Anini and Geriga Atendele joining the growing list.

However, amidst all those struggles, Onduparaka FC has managed to put up a strong fight in the league, affording a respectable 8th position on the log with 5 games to the end of the season.

Julius Malingumu who had disappeared off the scene following disappointing stints at Vipers SC and Vipers SC seems to have found life again at Onduparaka FC. The robust striker has 9 goals this season despite not starting the season. Actually, the nine goals he has have come in only 14 games he has featured for the Caterpillars in the league.

The other person that deserves credit is Simeone Masaba who despite the challenges has remained loyal and kept the ship sailing. When Mbabazi left, he remained to take the team forward and it would not be overstating to say he has done a tremendous job.

