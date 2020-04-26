It is a public secret that Onduparaka FC has struggled to meet financial obligations this season with players reportedly going months without pay. However, amidst this tough situation, the Arua based outfit has put up a brave fight on pitch.
For a team that had a fairy tale story on their way to reaching the Uganda Premier League, they had won hearts of many football lovers not only in West Nile but across the country. Their debut season (2016/17) saw them bring a new wave in the domestic league that had for long gone into limbo with games played in literally empty stadia. Onduparaka FC portrayed a sense of a community club and the Greenlight stadium would buzz on match days. The fans that thronged the ground truly rallied behind their team and it is not surprising that they ended the season unbeaten at home, humbling giants like SC Villa, KCCA FC and Vipers SC.
The biggest challenge for most of the clubs is meeting players’ salaries but for Onduparaka FC, they hardly experienced this with betting firm, Betway who came on board in 2016 paying the players directly on their accounts. Along the way, MTN also came on board plus several other regional partners.
The Arua based side was able to attract a number of players from Kampala in a bid to bolster their squad and indeed they were a hard nut to crack. Goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato joined them from Bright Stars FC, Ivan Mbowa, Karim Ndugwa and Rajab Kakooza among other but also still maintaining the bulk of the home boys.
In 2018, Betway decided to end their marriage with Onduparaka FC and this seemed to be the start of the financial struggles. Club chairman Benjamin Nyakun and other club officials therefore had to dig deeper into their pockets to keep the team moving. This has definitely had an effect on the ability of the team to hold onto their best players who may not be patient enough when their cut is not coming.
The season started with a mass exodus of players including their key pillars like Ssebwato, Rashid Toha, Gadaffi Gadinho and Viane Ssekajugo. Midway the season, coach Livingstone Mbabazi also ditched them for Wakiso Giants FC and the exit of players continued during the January mid-season transfer window with Caesar Okhuti, Gaddafi Wahab, Vitalis Tabu, Ramathan Dudu, Ibrahim Faizul Anini and Geriga Atendele joining the growing list.
However, amidst all those struggles, Onduparaka FC has managed to put up a strong fight in the league, affording a respectable 8th position on the log with 5 games to the end of the season.
Julius Malingumu who had disappeared off the scene following disappointing stints at Vipers SC and Vipers SC seems to have found life again at Onduparaka FC. The robust striker has 9 goals this season despite not starting the season. Actually, the nine goals he has have come in only 14 games he has featured for the Caterpillars in the league.
The other person that deserves credit is Simeone Masaba who despite the challenges has remained loyal and kept the ship sailing. When Mbabazi left, he remained to take the team forward and it would not be overstating to say he has done a tremendous job.
Onduparaka’s league games this season
Match 1: Onduparaka FC 3- 0 Police FC (Walkover)
Onduapraka FC Starting team
- Abubaker Yunus
- Richard Ayiko
- Ramathan Dudu
- Alex Gasper Adriko
- Gaddaffi Wahab
- Jamal Malish
- Salim Abdallah
- Jimmy Piriyo
Match 2: Proline FC 1-0 Onduparaka FC
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Geriga Atendele
- Rashid Okocha
- Richard Ayiko
- Rashid Muhammed
- Rajab Kakooza
- Dennis Andama
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Gibson Adinho
- Caesar Okhuti
- Vitalis Tabu
Match 3: Express FC 0-2 Onduparaka FC
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
Goals scored by Gibson Adinho and Caesar Okhuti
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Geriga Atendele
- Rashid Okocha
- Richard Ayiko
- Rashid Muhammed
- Rajab Kakooza
- Dennis Andama
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Gibson Adinho
- Caesar Okhuti
- Vitalis Tabu
Match 4: Busoga United FC 0-1 Onduparaka FC
Goal scored by Rajab Kakooza
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Geriga Atendele
- Rashid Okocha
- Richard Ayiko
- Rashid Muhammed
- Rajab Kakooza
- Jimmy Piriyo
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Gibson Adinho
- Caesar Okhuti
- Vitalis Tabu
Match 5: Onduparaka FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC
Goal scored by Ibrahim Faizul Anini
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Geriga Atendele
- Rashid Okocha
- Richard Ayiko
- Rashid Muhammed
- Rajab Kakooza
- Ibrahim Faizul Anini
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Gibson Adinho
- Caesar Okhuti
- Joel Jageyambe
Match 6: Maroons FC 0-1 Onduparaka FC
Goal scored by Gadaffi Wahab
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Geriga Atendele
- Rashid Okocha
- Richard Ayiko
- Rashid Muhammed
- Rajab Kakooza
- Ibrahim Faizul Anini
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Paul Dumba
- Caesar Okhuti
- Vitalis Tabu
Match 7: Onduparaka FC 1-2 URA FC
Goal scored by Gadaffi Wahab
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Geriga Atendele
- Rashid Okocha
- Richard Ayiko
- Rashid Muhammed
- Rajab Kakooza
- Ibrahim Faizul Anini
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Joel Jageyambe
- Caesar Okhuti
- Vitalis Tabu
Match 8: KCCA FC 4-0 Onduparaka FC
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Geriga Atendele
- Rashid Okocha
- Ramathan Dudu
- Rashid Muhammed
- Ibrahim Faizul Anini
- Rajab Kakooza
- Paul Dumba
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Gibson Adinho
- Caesar Okhuti
Match 9: Onduparaka FC 0-0 Vipers SC
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Alex Gasper Adriko
- Rashid Okocha
- Ramathan Dudu
- Rashid Muhammed
- Rajab Kakooza
- Paul Dumba
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Gibson Adinho
- Caesar Okhuti
- Julius Malingumu
Match 10: Onduparaka FC 3-0 Tooro United FC
Goals scored by Gaddafi Wahab, Gibson Adinho and Julius Malingumu)
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Geriga Atendele
- Rashid Okocha
- Ramathan Dudu
- Rashid Muhammed
- Rajab Kakooza
- Ibrahim Faizul Anini
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Gibson Adinho
- Jamal Malish
- Julius Malingumu
Match 11: Bright Stars FC 1-0 Onduparaka FC
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Geriga Atendele
- Rashid Okocha
- Ramathan Dudu
- Rashid Muhammed
- Ibrahim Faizul Anini
- Paul Dumba
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Gibson Adinho
- Caesar Okhuti
- Julius Malingumu
Match 12: Onduparaka FC 0-0 BUL FC
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Geriga Atendele
- Rashid Okocha
- Ramathan Dudu
- Rashid Muhammed
- Ibrahim Faizul Anini
- Joel Jageyambe
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Gibson Adinho
- Caesar Okhuti
- Julius Malingumu
Match 13: Onduparaka FC 7-1 Kyetume FC
Goals scored by Vitalis Tabu, Jamal Malish (hat trick) and Julius Malingumu (hat trick)
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Geriga Atendele
- Norman Saddam
- Ramathan Dudu
- Rashid Muhammed
- Ibrahim Faizul Anini
- Rajab Kakooza
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Abdu Lukwata
- Caesar Okhuti
- Julius Malingumu
Match 14: Mbarara City FC 2-1 Onduparaka FC
Goal scored by Rajab Kakooza
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Geriga Atendele
- Richard Ayiko
- Ramathan Dudu
- Rashid Muhammed
- Dennis Andama
- Rajab Kakooza
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Gibson Adinho
- Vitalis Tabu
- Julius Malingumu
Match 15: Onduparaka FC 1-3 SC Villa
Goal scored by Julius Malingumu
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Jamal Malish
- Richard Ayiko
- Ramathan Dudu
- Rashid Muhammed
- Ibrahim Faizul Anini
- Rajab Kakooza
- Gadaffi Wahab
- John Rogers
- Vitalis Tabu
- Julius Malingumu
Match 16: Tooro United FC 0-3 Onduparaka FC (Walkover)
Onduparaka FC Starting team
- Abubaker Yunus
- Richard Ayiko
- Alex Gasper Adriko
- Paul Dumba
- Jamal Malish
- Julius Malingumu
- Allan Busobozi
Match 17: Onduparaka FC 1-1 Maroons FC
Goal scored by Julius Malingumu
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Alex Gasper Adriko
- Rashid Okocha
- Richard Ayiko
- Hassan Muhammud
- Rajab Kakooza
- Joel Jageyambe
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Ezra Bida
- Dennis Andama
- Julius Malingumu
Match 18: Wakiso Giants FC 1-0 Onduparaka FC
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Alex Gasper Adriko
- Rashid Okocha
- Dennis Andama
- Hassan Muhammud
- Rajab Kakooza
- Joel Jageyambe
- Gadaffi Wahab
- Ezra Bida
- Paul Dumba
- Julius Malingumu
Match 19: Onduparaka FC 2-1 Busoga United FC
Goals scored by Julius Malingumu and Rashid Okocha
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Alex Gasper Adriko
- Rashid Okocha
- Rashid Muhammed
- Hassan Muhammud
- Rajab Kakooza
- Jamal Malish
- Gibson Adinho
- Ezra Bida
- Dennis Andama
- Julius Malingumu
Match 20: Vipers SC 1-0 Onduparaka FC
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Alex Gasper Adriko
- Rashid Okocha
- Richard Ayiko
- Hassan Muhammud
- Rashid Muhammed
- Rajab Kakooza
- Ezra Bida
- Gibson Adinho
- Dennis Andama
- Julius Malingumu
Match 21: Onduparaka FC 0-1 Express FC
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Richard Ayiko
- Rashid Okocha
- Rashid Muhammed
- Hassan Muhammud
- Rajab Kakooza
- Joel Jageyambe
- Jamal Malish
- Dennis Andama
- Julius Malingumu
- Allan Busobozi
Match 22: SC Villa 1-0 Onduparaka FC
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Alex Gasper Adriko
- Rashid Okocha
- Richard Ayiko
- Hassan Muhammud
- Rajab Kakooza
- Paul Dumba
- Jamal Malish
- Ezra Bida
- Dennis Andama
- Amis Muwonge
Match 23: Onduparaka FC 1-1 Mbarara City FC
Goal scored by Julius Malingumu
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Alex Gasper Adriko
- Rashid Okocha
- Richard Ayiko
- Hassan Muhammud
- Rajab Kakooza
- Joel Jageyambe
- Amis Muwonge
- Ezra Bida
- Dennis Andama
- Julius Malingumu
Match 24: Kyetume FC 3-2 Onduparaka FC
Goals scored by Rajab Kakooza and Julius Malingumu
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Sabir Andama
- Rashid Okocha
- Richard Ayiko
- Hassan Muhammud
- Rajab Kakooza
- Paul Dumba
- Gibson Adinho
- Ezra Bida
- Allan Busobozi
- Julius Malingumu
Match 25: BUL FC 4-0 Onduparaka FC
Onduparaka FC Starting XI
- Yusuf Wasswa
- Dennis Andama
- Rashid Okocha
- Richard Ayiko
- Hassan Muhammud
- Rajab Kakooza
- Joel Jageyambe
- Allan Busobozi
- Ezra Bida
- Gibson Adinho
- Julius Malingumu