Back in the day, Institutional clubs like Maroons FC (then called Prisons FC), Simba FC and Coffee FC formed the core of the top tier league in Uganda. Besides Express FC and SC Villa that came later, there were not so many individual clubs that had the muscle to compete at the same level as the Institutional teams.

Actually, between 1968 when the league started up to 1982 when SC Villa began their dominance, the only non-institutional club that won the league was Express FC (1974 and 1975).

League Winners between 1968-1982

1968: Prisons FC

1969: Prisons FC

1970: Coffee United SC

1971: Simba FC

1974: Express FC

1975: Express FC

1976: KCC FC

1977: KCC FC

1978: Simba FC

1979: Uganda Commercial Bank FC

1980: Nile Breweries

1981: KCC FC

1982: SC Villa

Additionally, only three non-institutional clubs have managed to win the league. That is; Express FC, SC Villa and Vipers SC.

However, majority of the government parastatals closed business in the 1990s while those that still existed did not find sports (in this case football) as a priority and they decided to stop funding these teams. That is how teams like Bank of Uganda, UTC, State House, Coffee among others collapsed.

At the time, such clubs were basically used as PR tools for those institutions and a way of paying back to communities through sports. But we need to appreciate that modern football has called for clubs being independent, business entities and feeding off football money.

And for clubs like Police FC, success can be burdensome. Football followers will always judge their current state against the standards of their most resounding past successes – at least those in their supporting memory. It should be noted that Police FC won a league title in 2005 and went ahead to claim the CECAFA Club Championship a year later.

Since then, they have not been competitive and have often found themselves fighting relegation. Despite being one of the best playing teams in the division this, Police FC under Abdallah Mubiru are still engulfed in the battle to fend off the relegation monster with just a point above the red zone. The biggest challenge has been largely lack of motivation with players going months minus pay.

While appearing on NBS’s The Score on Sunday, Police FC Chairman Asan Kasingye conceded he has a meagre budget on which the club operates.

“The budget to these clubs is meagre, Police FC receives UGX 20M every quarter which is UGX 60M a season, absolutely not enough to run the club,”

Last season, Police FC produced the league’s top scorer in Juma Balinya while Ben Ocen is in contention to win this season’s gong. He has 12 goals to his name, one behind leading scorer, Steven Mukwala.

