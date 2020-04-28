Former Vipers SC coach Edward Golola has finally spoken out, four months after being sacked at the club early in 2019, revealing that the club made his ambitions difficult.

Golola was replaced by Fred Kajoba at Kitende a few days after losing to Villa in the league and Kajjansi United in the Uganda Cup despite the club being top of the table in the league then.

“I did my best job and I loved the club but there was a lot of gossip at the team,” he told Daily Monitor. “I wanted to build a new team to dominate Ugandan football again but the administrators wanted trophies,” he added.

“They wanted school boys to graduate into professionals at the same time they bought experienced players which made my ambition complicated.

Golola is credited for promoting youngsters Bobosi Byaruhanga, Karim Watambala, Jacob Okao and Ahmed Amayo among others while the club also signed Paul Willa, Farouk Musisi, Fahad Bayo, Allan Kayiwa and later Paul Mucureezi and Milton Kariisa.

Golola remains the greatest coach in Vipers history after guiding them to two league titles (2010 & 2015) and was also part of the technical team that lifted their last title in 2018.

He is currently being pursued by Bul, Proline, Wakiso Giants and Maroons among others and it remains to be seen whether he will return to the UPL dugout soon.