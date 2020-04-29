Four clans in the Buganda Kingdom have so far registered in the 2020 Bika Bya Baganda football championship.

Ffumbe, Nkima, Nkejje and Nsenene were the first four clans to register after the tournament organizing committee opted for an on-line registration procedure because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown.

Winners of the championship in 1960, 2005 and 2009 Ffumbe seeks for a fourth title.

KAWOWO SPORTS Ffumbe team

Nkima has also won the tournament thrice in 1993, 1960 and lately 2018.

BIKA FOOTBALL Nkima team that won the 2018 championship

Bika Football Committee Chairman Al Hajji Suleiman Magala recently confirmed four stadia including Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso, IUIU-Kabojja and Lubiri Play Ground.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Buganda Kingdom minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu

Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, Buganda’s minister of sports, leisure and recreation in conjunction with the prime minister of Buganda Kingdom Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga will announce the kick off dates of the Bika Bya Baganda football tournament.

1950 winners Mbogo clan is the defending champion after their slim 1-0 victory over 10 man Kkobe in the final played at Masaka Recreation Ground in Buddu on Saturday, the 31st August 2019.

Nelson Ssenkatuka netted the match winner.

Every year, the tournament opening and closing matches are graced by the Kabaka of Buganda His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

All Bika Football Tournament Winners since 1950: