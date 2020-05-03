Mawogola Football Club signed coach Simon “Dunga” Ddungu for a one year tenure.

The development came as a shock because the same coach had been earlier announced by Buweekula management.

The 41-year-old tactician officially put pen to paper at Mawogola and thus extinguished the Buwekula talk once and for all.

“I am the head coach at Mawogola. Please disregard the earlier media reports that I had signed elsewhere. I am happy for Muteesa to bring me at Mawogola and regard to work with the team management to win the trophy,” Ddungu noted.

Kawowo Sports has established that team officials at Buweekula had a verbal agreement with Ddungu but the tactician had preferred a down payment which never arrived well on time.

“When the coach (Ddungu) was approached, there was a consensus to come and serve. That is the reason he was announced by management. However, the pending issues of payment remained. The coach wanted some fraction of money to push him through the COVID-19 lockdown. This is how Mawogola utilized the lapse and gave him some money. He could not object but sign,” a source that preferred anonymity noted.

Simon “Dunga” Ddungu (left)

He will work alongside Jamada Magaasi and Wilson Kacuucu as assistant coaches.

Dalausi Jjumba is the head of technical department.

Ddungu has previously handled Mawokota (2013 and 2019), Buwekula (2014), Buddu (2018) and won the championship with Gomba in 2017.

Full Mawogola management team:

Sharta Musherure Namatovu is the team captain with Jude Kasekende as the chairperson.

Noar Kusasira is the vice chairman in charge of administration and Dalausi Jjumba, the vice for technical.

Moses Mulindwa is the general secretary, Colleb Tinyefusa took on treasurer duties.

The publicity secretary (media officer) is Frank Douglas Kavuma as Swaibu Mbuga as the Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Others:

The security officer is Andrew Akanyijuka. Edison Kachumitana is the team manager.

Sebastian Tumwekwase will serve as the team doctor, Uthuman Kateregga (head of marketing), Rajab Kateregga (camp manager), Wilson Kacuucu (kits manager), Abbassi Tamale (stadium manager) and Mary Begumisa as the chief mobiliser.

Fans coordinators:

Sulaiti Nganda from will coordinate fans from Mateete sub-county, Ibrahim Muhangi (Lwebitakuli sub-county), J. Senkumba (Ntuusi sub-county), Madi Kabanda (Lwemitaga sub-county), Lawrence Bukenya (Mijwala sub-county) with two personalities Steven Mukisa and madam Dianah for Ssembabule town council.

Muhammad Kiganda is in charge of the welfare committee.

Mawogola has never won this championship since it was revamped in 2004.

