The annual schoolmate sports tournament that normally takes place every June will not happen in 2020 because of the prevailing Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The event normally takes place every second weekend of June 2020.

According to a communiqué released by the Schoolmate Administrative Secretary Scovia Mukisa, the tournament will now be moved to June 11-12, 2021.

“To all former and prospecting participants, secondary school Headteachers, school coaches, game teachers, our esteemed sponsors, associates and all well-wishers, we regret to inform you that due to the disruption caused by Coronavirus, commonly known as COVID 19, and the guidance given by the Ministry of Education, it has become clear that Schoolmate will not be able to successfully organize its annual Schoolmate Sports Tournament this year. The tournament was scheduled on the second weekend of June 2020. At that time students will be in holidays according to the guidance of the Ministry of Education. And our preparations have been hampered by the current quarantine. Therefore, Schoolmate Sports Tournament has been postponed, until June 11-12, 2021. We are sorry for any inconveniences. We promise June 2021 we shall come back as always organized, educative, rewarding, and entertaining. Our other activities like the scholarship program have remained intact. For now, we pray that you stay safe and healthy together with your loved ones,” the statement read.

Teen boys in action at Entebbe Works Play ground

About the Schoolmate Sports tournament

The Schoolmate Sports tournament is one of those most organized, most competitive and best rewarding School Tournaments in Uganda.

Schoolmate Sports tournament’s mission and contribution society is to develop talents, teach students values that cannot be taught in classrooms and monetise sports to make it a viable industry to employ Ugandans.

Boys football is one of the activities for the Schoolmate sports tournament

Since 2015, this tournament has been held in Entebbe, but now it is growing beyond Entebbe.

For the last two years, there were schools from Kampala, Mukono, Mityana, Wakiso, and Kiboga districts.

The tournament includes the games as football (boys and girls), netball and Ekigwo Ekiganda.

The registration fee for each team in every sport is 150,000/=.

Prizes for outstanding performers

The winner of Boys’ Soccer receives a trophy, medals and a bull.

The winner in Netball and Girls’ Soccer receives a trophy, medals, a goat, and 100,000/=.

Other monetary prizes are as follows for all games. The Second Finalist gets 300,000/=. The Third Finalist gets 200,000/=.

Fourth Finalist gets 150,000/=. There are also prizes for the Top Scorer of each game, Most Disciplined Player and Team, Best Player in each game (MVP-Most Valuable Player). Ekiggwo registration and rewards vary each year.

Each year the number of participating schools increases, from 7 schools in 2015 to 15 schools in 2019. We project that this number will continue to grow with an increase of at least 3 new schools per year.

The tournament eliminated the use of non-student players which has helped us to maximize opportunities of developing participating students’ talents.

For long this has been a major problem in Uganda School Sports, but Schoolmate created a mechanism that has effectively made it impossible to use non-students in its tournament.

This has taught participants that cheating in any circumstance is not permissible.