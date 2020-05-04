There is a common adage that ‘a promise is a debt.’ And this has been the case for KCCA FC players who were promised a winning bonus by FUFA President Moses Magogo if they lifted the CECAFA Kagame Club Championship.

Magogo made the pledge on the eve of the regional club championship final in July last year in Rwanda as KCCA FC prepared to take on Azam FC from Tanzania. He promised to reward each player with $1,000(about Shs 3.7M) per player in case they won the championship

Indeed, 24 hours later, KCCA FC fought hard to edge Azam FC at Stade de Kigali, thanks to Mustafa Kizza’s solitary strike.

Since then, the promise had not been fulfilled until yesterday according to a reliable source who preferred anonymity.

“All the KCCA Players that featured at the CECAFA Kagame Club Championship last year have been paid by FUFA President Moses Magogo. He made a pledge to pay each player one million shillings if they won the cup.”

KCCA FC won their second CECAFA Kagame Cup after enduring a 41-year spell.

KCCA players promoted from their junior team were part of the winning team (Photo: KCCA FC Media)

KCCA FC had a squad of 20 players. This therefore means that Magogo has coughed out $20,000.

These included; Lukwago Charles (Goal Keeper), Malyamungu Jamil (Goal Keeper), Ikara Tom (Goal Keeper), Kizza Mustafa (Defender), Magambo Peter (Defender), Kato Samuel Nemeyimana (Defender), Musa Ramathan (Defender), Musana Hassan (Defender), Obenchan Fillbert (Defender), Achai Herbert (Defender), Bukenya Lawrence (Midfielder), Sadam Ibrahim Juma (Midfielder), Nunda Jackson (Midfielder), Mutyaba Muzamiru (Midfielder), Gift Ali Abubakar (Midfielder), Sserwadda Steven (Midfielder), Kasozi Nicholas (Midfielder), Mike Mutyaba (forward), Anaku Sadat (Forward), Okello Allan (Forward).

In the same breath, FUFA has also paid winning bonus of $1,500 (about 5,550,000 Ushs) per player for the team that won the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

A player that featured for Uganda at the championship intimated to this website that he had received his money on Sunday.

“I received the CECAFA winning bonus yesterday. I believe everyone received.”

A bulk of the players who won the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup will make the provisional squad for Chan

Uganda won a record 15th title last year in December here in Kampala, defeating Eritrea 3-0 in the final played at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

Uganda’s squad that played at CECAFA

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC)

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), John Revita (KCCA), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline), Halid Lwaliwa (Captain, Vipers), Paul Mbowa (URA)

Midfielders: Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA), Bright Anukani (Proline ), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Viane Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Joackim Ojera (URA)

Forwards: Allan Okello (KCCA), Ben Ocen (Police), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Steven Mukwala (Maroons)